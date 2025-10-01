PreachIt.org, Led by Valparaiso Pastor James Smith, Celebrates 22 Years Equipping Pastors & Leaders Worldwide

Screenshot of the PreachIt.org blog, where Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso provides free leadership articles to help pastors train teams and strengthen churches. Through OpportunityHope.org, the ministry of Pastor James Smith and PreachIt.org reaches vulnerable children—offering food, care, and education in impoverished communities.

VALPARAISO, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreachIt.org , founded and led by Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso, is celebrating over 22 years of ministry impact online. What began as a humble effort to help busy and struggling pastors has grown into a global resource hub, serving thousands of pastors and church leaders across nearly every country.Through its over two decades of service, PreachIt.org has directly influenced more than 300,000 pastors and indirectly touched millions of lives worldwide. By harnessing the reach of the internet, the ministry has carried tools and resources into places where traditional methods could not go — including remote villages, persecuted regions, and churches with limited access to training or leadership support.“When we launched PreachIt.org in 2002, I just wanted to help pastors who were exhausted and overwhelmed,” said Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso, founder and President. “Today, to see thousands of leaders strengthened and millions of people blessed as a result is a testimony to the faithfulness of God and the hunger of His people.”A Global Toolbox for MinistryPreachIt.org offers thousands of practical and Spirit-filled resources, including:• Sermon outlines, Bible studies, and small group topics• Sermon graphics, worship media, and video countdowns• Pastoral leadership blogs and mentoring materials• Church administration helps and encouragement toolsBy providing these resources, PreachIt.org equips pastors, ministers, and churches to thrive in their calling, raise up leaders, and impact their communities.Extending the Mission: OpportunityHope.org In addition to PreachIt.org, Pastor James Smith also leads OpportunityHope.org, a humanitarian initiative that brings education, clean water, housing, and sustainable income projects to impoverished communities. From orphan care in India to water wells and food projects in rural villages, Opportunity Hope extends hope to the most vulnerable where resources are scarce.About Pastor James SmithPastor James Smith of Valparaiso, Indiana, is the founder and President of PreachIt.org. With more than 30 years in ministry, Smith has planted churches, mentored pastors, and preached internationally. As a Spirit filled pastor, his passion is to strengthen pastors and church leaders with ministry resources that will make a real difference in their lives and ministries.Smith is also the author of Momentum in Ministry, The Witnesses, Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now? and hundreds of articles designed to encourage and equip pastors during difficult seasons. Known for bold preaching and Spirit-filled leadership, Smith continues to inspire church leaders worldwide to grow spiritually and lead with confidence.

