Valparaiso Pastor James Smith, President of PreachIt.org Releases New eBook For Pastors Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now?

Cover of the new eBook Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now? What to Do When You Desperately Need an Answer by Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso, President of PreachIt.org. Available exclusively at PreachIt.org.

PreachIt.org founder Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso shares his journey and encouragement in new eBook for Pastors Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now?

VALPARAISO, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso, President of PreachIt.org , has announced the release of his new eBook for pastors titled Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now? What to Do When You Desperately Need an Answer. The eBook is available exclusively through PreachIt.org.Smith, who has served the church community for over 40 years, shares insights born from personal seasons of silence, pain, and unanswered prayer. His eBook is designed to help both pastors and everyday believers understand how to walk in faith when God seems distant.“Every believer—and certainly every pastor—faces times when it feels like God has gone silent,” said Pastor James Smith of Valparaiso. “This book was birthed out of my own faith journey and written to encourage others not to give up when the answers don’t come right away.”About the eBook• Honest reflections from Pastor Smith’s life and ministry• Biblical encouragement for those wrestling with God’s silence• Practical tools for pastors and leaders guiding others through hard seasons• Steps to rebuild trust in God’s presence and timingAbout PreachIt.orgFounded by Valparaiso pastor James Smith, PreachIt.org is a global resource platform that equips thousands of pastors and church leaders worldwide. The site provides sermon resources , leadership articles, and ministry tools to strengthen both churches and individual ministries.Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now? is the newest addition to this mission, offering encouragement and biblical guidance to anyone searching for God’s voice in difficult times.About Pastor James SmithPastor James Smith of Valparaiso, Indiana, is the founder and President of PreachIt.org. He has planted churches, trained leaders, and preached internationally for over forty years. As a Spirit filled pastor, he is committed to helping pastors and church leaders grow spiritually and numerically, equipping them to fulfill their calling with confidence.In addition to his work with PreachIt.org, Smith is also leading initiatives through OpportunityHope.org, a humanitarian project focused on bringing education, resources, and support to some of the world’s most impoverished regions. Having traveled extensively through villages in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, he has seen firsthand the struggles of extreme poverty and is dedicated to mobilizing global financial, practical and spiritual support to bring lasting change.Smith is the author of several books, including Momentum in Ministry and Why Can’t I Hear God Right Now?, and is recognized as both a church builder and a leadership mentor. His heart is to inspire pastors, encourage believers, and empower churches to thrive in uncertain times. Known for his bold preaching, practical teaching, and Spirit-filled leadership, Smith continues to serve as a voice of encouragement and direction for thousands of pastors and leaders around the world.

