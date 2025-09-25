Family-Owned Sixx Gun Music Reinvents Itself as Las Vegas’ Boutique Hub for Musicians

Family-owned and operated: Daniel and Alicia with their kids, Angel and Matthew, at Sixx Gun Music’s newly relaunched boutique store in Las Vegas. Sixx Gun Music Logo

Las Vegas’ family-owned Sixx Gun Music reopens with The Bones and announces fall events: Ozzy Tribute, David Pastorius Clinic, Rock n’ Roll Fashion Show.

We’re building this space for musicians like The Bones and others in Las Vegas. As one of the few family-owned shops left, we’re committed to giving artists not just gear, but a real home base.” — Alicia Anderson-Margasa, Co-Owner of Sixx Gun Music

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city dominated by big-box chains, family-owned Sixx Gun Music is standing out by transforming into a boutique hub for musicians — complete with its own café, stage, and VIP green room.The relaunch was celebrated with a packed Re-Grand Opening concert on August 9th, headlined by local rock favorites The Bones. Their high-energy performance set the tone for what Sixx Gun Music is building: a home base for Las Vegas musicians to connect, create, and perform.New at Sixx Gun Music:The Player’s Café – a sit-down spot offering coffee and conversation.Expanded Stage – purpose-built for showcases, clinics, and performances.Green Room – backstage space for VIPs and visiting artists.Fall 2025 Lineup of Events:October 31 – Ozzy Tribute & Halloween Costume PartyNovember 9 – Bass Clinic with David Pastorius (Pat Travers Band)November 29 – Rock n’ Roll Fashion Show ft. Svanlund Design and moreAlongside these events, Sixx Gun Music continues to offer exclusive guitars (Valkenburg USA, Minarik), expert repairs and custom builds by master luthier Daniel Margasa, hands-on workshops, and a tiered VIP Membership program.Sixx Gun Music is located at 1651 E Sunset Rd, Suite A101, Las Vegas, NV 89119.Follow & Share:#VegasMusicians #SupportLocalMusic #SixxGunMusic #SixxGunMusicLasVegasAbout Sixx Gun MusicSixx Gun Music is a boutique guitar shop redefining the music experience in Las Vegas. With its mix of modern design and rock ‘n’ roll attitude, SGM offers high-end gear, expert craftsmanship, immersive workshops, and a stage for artists to shine. More than a store, it’s a family-owned cornerstone for the Las Vegas music community.Media Contact:Alicia AndersonCo-Owner, Sixx Gun Music📞 702-530-2447✉️ info@sixxgunmusic.com

Tour of Sixx Gun Music New Location on Sunset Rd in Las Vegas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.