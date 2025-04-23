Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Returns With RockGodz Hall of Fame and Hearts Alive Village Partnership

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Spring 2025 Info Flyer Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Logo RockGodz Hall of Fame Spring 2025 at LVGTS

A weekend of legendary performances, guitar gear, Hall of Fame inductions, and pet adoptions — May 30–June 1 at Silverton Casino.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What:The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show – Spring 2025Three-day music experience combining guitars, concerts, clinics, and community — featuring music legends, exclusive gear, live performances, and adoptable pets!When:Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1, 2025Where:Veil Pavilion – Silverton Casino3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139Why It Matters:The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show returns with an electrifying lineup and meaningful community partnerships. Attendees will enjoy performances and meet-and-greets with legendary artists, gear showcases, and raffles — plus a chance to adopt a pet from Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas, the Spring 2025 show's rescue partner.This year, the RockGodz Hall of Fame joins the show to induct rock legends including:Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint)Todd Kerns (Slash)Ira Black (BulletBoys)…among several others.Featured Artists & Guests:Bruce Kulick (KISS)Scott Snyder (Great White)Kelli Garni (Quiet Riot – founding member)Weekend Highlights:RockGodz Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert – Sat, May 31Live music nightly (Fri & Sat)Clinics, workshops & all-star jam sessionsBuy/sell/trade rare guitars and gearYouth and adult “Best String Player” competitionsRaffles, exclusive merch, and morePet adoptions on-site all weekend by Hearts Alive VillageTicket Info:GA: $25/day or $60 weekend passVIP All-Access: $125Concert-only: $30/nightStudent, military, and group discounts availableKids 5 & under: FREEMedia Contact:Alicia Raquel Andersoninfo@lasvegasguitartradeshow.com | (781) 426-6586Socials:@lasvegasguitartradeshow | #LVGTS2025

