Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,015 in the last 365 days.

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Returns With RockGodz Hall of Fame and Hearts Alive Village Partnership

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Spring 2025 Info Flyer

LVGTS Logo

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Logo

RockGodz Hall of Fame Spring 2025 at LVGTS

RockGodz Hall of Fame Spring 2025 at LVGTS

A weekend of legendary performances, guitar gear, Hall of Fame inductions, and pet adoptions — May 30–June 1 at Silverton Casino.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show – Spring 2025
Three-day music experience combining guitars, concerts, clinics, and community — featuring music legends, exclusive gear, live performances, and adoptable pets!

When:
Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1, 2025

Where:
Veil Pavilion – Silverton Casino
3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Why It Matters:
The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show returns with an electrifying lineup and meaningful community partnerships. Attendees will enjoy performances and meet-and-greets with legendary artists, gear showcases, and raffles — plus a chance to adopt a pet from Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas, the Spring 2025 show's rescue partner.

This year, the RockGodz Hall of Fame joins the show to induct rock legends including:

Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint)

Todd Kerns (Slash)

Ira Black (BulletBoys)
…among several others.

Featured Artists & Guests:

Bruce Kulick (KISS)

Scott Snyder (Great White)

Kelli Garni (Quiet Riot – founding member)

Weekend Highlights:

RockGodz Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert – Sat, May 31

Live music nightly (Fri & Sat)

Clinics, workshops & all-star jam sessions

Buy/sell/trade rare guitars and gear

Youth and adult “Best String Player” competitions

Raffles, exclusive merch, and more

Pet adoptions on-site all weekend by Hearts Alive Village

Ticket Info:

GA: $25/day or $60 weekend pass

VIP All-Access: $125

Concert-only: $30/night

Student, military, and group discounts available

Kids 5 & under: FREE

Media Contact:
Alicia Raquel Anderson
info@lasvegasguitartradeshow.com | (781) 426-6586
www.lasvegasguitartradeshow.com

Socials:
@lasvegasguitartradeshow | #LVGTS2025

Alicia R Anderson
Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show
+1 781-426-6586
info@LVGTS.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Returns With RockGodz Hall of Fame and Hearts Alive Village Partnership

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more