Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show Returns With RockGodz Hall of Fame and Hearts Alive Village Partnership
A weekend of legendary performances, guitar gear, Hall of Fame inductions, and pet adoptions — May 30–June 1 at Silverton Casino.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What:
The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show – Spring 2025
Three-day music experience combining guitars, concerts, clinics, and community — featuring music legends, exclusive gear, live performances, and adoptable pets!
When:
Friday, May 30 – Sunday, June 1, 2025
Where:
Veil Pavilion – Silverton Casino
3333 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Why It Matters:
The Las Vegas Guitar Trade Show returns with an electrifying lineup and meaningful community partnerships. Attendees will enjoy performances and meet-and-greets with legendary artists, gear showcases, and raffles — plus a chance to adopt a pet from Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas, the Spring 2025 show's rescue partner.
This year, the RockGodz Hall of Fame joins the show to induct rock legends including:
Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint)
Todd Kerns (Slash)
Ira Black (BulletBoys)
…among several others.
Featured Artists & Guests:
Bruce Kulick (KISS)
Scott Snyder (Great White)
Kelli Garni (Quiet Riot – founding member)
Weekend Highlights:
RockGodz Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert – Sat, May 31
Live music nightly (Fri & Sat)
Clinics, workshops & all-star jam sessions
Buy/sell/trade rare guitars and gear
Youth and adult “Best String Player” competitions
Raffles, exclusive merch, and more
Pet adoptions on-site all weekend by Hearts Alive Village
Ticket Info:
GA: $25/day or $60 weekend pass
VIP All-Access: $125
Concert-only: $30/night
Student, military, and group discounts available
Kids 5 & under: FREE
