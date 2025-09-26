Valkenburg USA Launches Worldwide: Hand-Built Las Vegas Guitars Backed by Rock Legends

Valkenburg USA Jeff Duncan "Scarlet" Artist Model Valkenburg USA Brochure Valkenburg USA Logo

From Vegas to the world stage: Valkenburg USA delivers hand-built guitars and basses with raw artist touches, now at select U.S. and global dealers.

When you pick up a Valkenburg, it feels like it’s already yours. No breaking in, no fighting it. Just pure tone and soul, ready to play.” — Daniel Margasa

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of guitar craftsmanship begins as Valkenburg USA officially launches worldwide, bringing boutique, hand-built instruments from Las Vegas to players across the globe. Founded and crafted by Master Luthier Daniel Margasa, Valkenburg USA combines one-at-a-time artistry with road-tested durability—delivering guitars and basses that rival, and often surpass, the industry’s most established names.What makes Valkenburg different? Every artist model is more than an endorsement—it’s a collaboration. Each guitarist and bassist had direct input on the design, specs, and feel of their instrument, shaping every detail from neck profile to custom finishes. These are instruments built with the artists, not just for them.Rock Icons Speak OutDavid Pastorius (Pat Travers Band – Bassist): “I wanted a bass that could groove all night and still hit like a hammer when I dig in. Valkenburg worked with me on every detail to make that happen. This thing feels alive—it’s like it breathes with me.”Scott Snyder (Great White – Bassist): “My ‘Once Bitten’ bass isn’t just a design—it’s mine. The 3D shark bite carved into it was my idea, and Valkenburg made it real. It’s not just badass to look at, it shakes the stage every night.”Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint – Guitarist): “I’ve been playing since the ’80s, and I know the difference between factory and custom. Valkenburg built this one around me—my specs, my feel, my tone. When I picked it up, it already felt broken in.”Rowan Robertson (King Kobra, Dio – Guitarist): “I was 18 when I joined Dio, and I’ve played it all since. With Valkenburg, I got to help design exactly what I wanted—built tough, full of character, and ready for the road. That’s how you know it’s real.”Quote from the Founder“Every Valkenburg guitar and bass is built with the soul of a vintage classic and the fire of today’s rock ’n’ roll,” said Daniel Margasa, Master Luthier and Founder of Valkenburg USA. “We don’t mass-produce. We collaborate with artists and players to create instruments that are truly personal—made to be played hard and lived with.”Where to BuyValkenburg USA instruments are now available through a select network of authorized dealers: WildCat Guitars – Escondido, CA ProGuitar – Schwarzenbruck, Germany Sixx Gun Music – Las Vegas, NVAvailability includes the Artist Series and Nautical Series, with limited production ensuring exclusivity for players and collectors alike.About Valkenburg USAFounded in Las Vegas, Valkenburg USA is a boutique guitar company building one-of-a-kind instruments for musicians who refuse the ordinary. Each guitar and bass is hand-crafted in the United States by Daniel Margasa and his team, blending timeless craftsmanship with modern playability. Valkenburg USA is redefining what it means to own a truly American-built instrument.Media Contact:Alicia AndersonCo-Founder, Valkenburg USA📧 sales@valkenburgusa.com📞 781-426-6586

