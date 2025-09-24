C.A. Declines to Read Strict Liability Into Confidentiality Law

The Third District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a California law providing that a health facility “shall prevent” the unlawful disclosure of patients’ medical information does not impose a strict liability standard such that the company may be held responsible every time an employee shares private data, regardless of any reasonable precautions taken.

