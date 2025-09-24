Co-Chair Purple Crayon Brand Advisory Board

Larry Anderson joins Purple Crayon Brand as Co-Chair Advisory Board and EVP. Purple Crayon Brand to expand offering to MedTech, Healthcare and PE’s and VC’s

My career, has focused on helping innovative companies grow. Purple Crayon Brand has consistently stood out as a trusted partner, I am thrilled to join as Co-Chair of the Advisory Board and EVP.” — Larry Anderson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Crayon Brand Names Larry Anderson EVP and Advisory Board Co-Chair Signaling Aggressive Push into Healthcare and Med-Tech

The appointment underscores Purple Crayon Brand’s commitment to growth partnerships with healthcare innovators, medical device founders, and PE/VC investors.

Purple Crayon Brand (PCB), a leading brand strategy and digital consultancy, today announced the appointment of Larry Anderson as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Co-Chair of the Purple Crayon Brand Advisory Board.

The move marks a strategic expansion of Purple Crayon Brand’s presence in the healthcare and med-tech categories, with Anderson set to spearhead growth initiatives, investor engagement, and go-to-market strategy for clients across the sector.

Anderson joins Max Simonovsky, CEO of global healthcare brand Soapy (www.soapy.care), as Co-Chair of the Purple Crayon Advisory Board—creating a dynamic pairing of two highly experienced marketing minds and proven experts in healthcare, technology, and med-tech innovation.

Together, they will help guide Purple Crayon Brand’s advisory vision and strengthen its influence across healthcare and investor networks.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Larry both while launching a hugely successful medical device in the skin cancer med-tech sector, and most recently as a consultant at Clarix Imaging—an emerging breast cancer imaging technology brand and key client that is exploding onto the national stage.

Larry is a trusted colleague and friend, and his expertise will help accelerate Purple Crayon Brand’s presence within the healthcare and medical device categories, while also guiding overall GTM strategies across our offering. Importantly, he will play a critical role in facilitating introductions and engagements with healthcare and med-tech focused PE/VCs as well as with emerging medical technology founders.

We’re truly thrilled to welcome Larry to our team,” said Jeff McClelland, Founder & CEO of Purple Crayon Brand.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on helping innovative companies grow and scale, and Purple Crayon Brand has consistently stood out as a trusted partner.

Having seen their impact firsthand, I am thrilled to join as Co-Chair of the Advisory Board and EVP. I look forward to leveraging my network of PE and VC partners, along with emerging medical technology founders, to help PCB open doors, accelerate growth, and deliver measurable impact for clients across the healthcare and med-tech landscape,” said Larry Anderson, EVP/Co-Chair of Purple Crayon Brand Advisory Board.

With Anderson’s appointment, Purple Crayon Brand continues to strengthen its leadership bench, pairing proven advisory expertise with its “What If” methodology to drive measurable growth for challenger brands, medical device pioneers, and investor-backed ventures.

About Purple Crayon Brand(PCB)

Purple Crayon Brand is a boutique brand strategy and digital consultancy dedicated to helping challenger brands and innovative companies steal and grow share, scale sustainably, and drive measurable sales lift. With expertise spanning healthcare, medical technology, luxury services, hospitality, and consumer brands, PCB leverages its proprietary “What If” planning process to create bold strategies, powerful creative, and high-impact digital activations. The firm maintains offices in Herald Square, New York City, and South Florida.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.