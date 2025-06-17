Purple Crayon Names Andrea Ocampo Partner/EVP of Brand Transformation Amid Strategic Growth Push

Purple Crayon CEO and Founder of Purple Crayon, Jeff McClelland and new EVP of Brand Transformation, Andrea Ocampo Andrea Ocampo, Partner/EVP of Brand Transformation - Purple Crayon

New role signals the company’s commitment to deeper client impact and cross-sector brand transformation.

I needed a partner who shared common values for not only our clients but more importantly we passionately believe in culture/people first.” — Jeff McClelland, Founder and CEO of Purple Crayon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Crayon, a bold and culture-first creative company is proud to announce the appointment of Andrea Ocampo as Partner/EVP of Brand Transformation. An experienced TEDx speaker, AI consultant, and media strategist, Ocampo brings a dynamic blend of creative leadership and industry acumen to this newly created executive role.

With over 20 years of experience spanning sports, entertainment, broadcasting, and brand storytelling, Andrea has built a reputation as a connector, catalyst, and is a digital change-maker. Ocampo has worked with Fortune 500 brands, pro sports teams, and high-growth startups to shape brand identities that inspire action and cultural relevance. Her consulting work in artificial intelligence helps companies implement smarter systems and automation—without losing the human touch.

As Partner/EVP of Brand Transformation, Andrea will lead the evolution of client brands from the inside out—reimagining how they show up, speak out, and stand apart,” said Jeff McClelland, Founder and CEO of Purple Crayon. “Her ability to blend strategy, and use of AI, storytelling, and soul aligns perfectly with our mission to create brands that break through the noise and make their mark. I needed a partner who shared common values for not only our clients but more importantly we passionately believe in culture/people first.”

Ocampo’s role will focus on driving transformational growth for clients through strategic brand development, digital expertise, AI, and purpose-driven storytelling. She will also spearhead talent collaborations and cross-industry partnerships that expand Purple Crayon’s reach across lifestyle, media, and medical sectors. This incoming partnership also signals Purple Crayon’s commitment to an aggressive and growing South Florida presence.

“Purple Crayon is more than a group of marketing experts — it’s a creative movement,” said Ocampo. “I’m thrilled to be utilizing full depth of my experience to connect brands with the right people and process. In addition, it’s so exciting to join a team that’s committed to helping propel brands forward through memorable and sustainable strategy and creative efforts.”

This strategic hire marks a bold step in Purple Crayon’s evolution as a next-generation company shaping the future of digital brand culture and connection.

