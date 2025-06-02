Clarix Imaging appoints Purple Crayon Brand as first national agency for strategic and digital brand launch

Clarix Imaging FDA-cleared VSI-360™

Empowering breast cancer surgeons with real-time intraoperative imaging to drive surgical precision, diagnostic clarity, and better patient outcomes.

It’s rewarding to support a brand saving lives and transforming breast cancer surgery. Clarix Imaging is redefining access to critical surgical innovation.” — Jeff McClelland, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer Purple Crayon Brand & Digital

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarix Imaging, a leading innovator in intraoperative imaging for breast cancer surgery, has appointed Purple Crayon Brand & Digital, NY/Miami as its first national strategic and digital agency of record to spearhead the company’s brand, digital, and commercial communications efforts.

The appointment coincides with the national rollout of Clarix Imaging’s breakthrough technology, the FDA-cleared VSI-360™, a compact CT scanner that delivers real-time, true 3D imaging of excised breast tissue in the operating room.

Designed to with a goal to help reduce reoperation rates from as high as 25% to below 5%, the VSI-360™ empowers breast cancer surgeons and radiologists to confirm clean margins during surgery—supporting “one-and-done” procedures and dramatically improving patient outcomes.

“Partnering with Purple Crayon Brand aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver better outcomes for breast cancer surgeons, patients, and hospital systems,” said Xiao Han, CEO of Clarix Imaging. “Their deep understanding of healthcare and medical tech marketing, combined with digital innovation and sales enablement, makes them the ideal agency partner for this next chapter of Clarix Imaging innovation.”

Purple Crayon Brand will lead Clarix Imaging’s brand and go-to-market efforts through proprietary agency methodology’s that combine data, strategic insights, strategic storytelling with scalable and sustainable sales growth.

The agency will launch new digital, brand videos, and thought leadership campaigns beginning in June 2025, continuing through Q4 2025, with aggressive outreach to oncology stakeholders, breast cancer surgeons, radiologists, hospital system executives, and the oncology healthcare press.

“It's personally rewarding to work with a brand that is saving lives and reducing the need for multiple breast cancer surgeries,” said Jeff McClelland, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer of Purple Crayon Brand. “Clarix Imaging is a category innovator and disruptor--we’re proud to build a communications platform that helps hospitals, surgeons, and patients gain awareness and access to this critical innovative Breast Cancer Imaging advancement.”

Highlights of the agency engagement include:

• Launch of a newly redesigned ClarixImaging.com with optimized UX and surgeon-focused content

• Development of a master brand video including 3D surgical animation

• Production of multiple video testimonials with leading breast cancer surgeons

• Deployment of AI-driven targeting via LinkedIn, Google PMAX, and YouTube

• Launch of physician persona-based digital landing pages and CRM-integrated campaigns

• Execution of hospital-wide events at renowned healthcare innovation centers and panelist symposiums throughout Fall 2025

Clarix Imaging is currently engaging leading academic and high-volume surgical centers to adopt the VSI-360™, with the goal of becoming the new standard of care in intraoperative breast cancer imaging.

About Clarix Imaging

Clarix Imaging is a medical technology company specializing in intraoperative 3D imaging for breast cancer surgery. Its flagship product, the VSI-360™, enables surgeons to visualize the entire excised tissue volume in real time—improving surgical precision and dramatically reducing the need for reoperations. Learn more at www.clariximaging.com

About Purple Crayon Brand

Purple Crayon Brand is a strategic marketing and digital agency that builds scalable brand awareness and business growth for forward-looking healthcare and innovation companies. Purple Crayon Brand & Digital connects brand value to performance outcomes that matter.

