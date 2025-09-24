Design This Space: High Bay Mural Contest!

The School of Engineering & Applied Science (SEAS) and the College of Arts & Sciences (CAS) are partnering to provide a unique opportunity to Gonzaga students to mesh visual art with a field of engineering.

Students are invited to submit original mural designs for the Structural High Bay Lab, room 122 in the Bollier Center for Integrated Science and Engineering.

The project celebrates Gonzaga’s integrative Jesuit education by blending engineering, science, and the arts.

"The mural is a wonderful opportunity for students and cross-institutional collaboration. It's a great project as part of our Arts at Gonzaga initiative." - Jacquie Van Hoomissen, Ph.D., Dean, College of Arts & Sciences

The Vision for the Mural

The mural should highlight Spokane and Gonzaga landmarks while incorporating themes from civil engineering subdisciplines: structural, environmental, construction, transportation, geotechnical, and water resources.

"Having a functional structural high bay lab that also contains a magnificent mural, painted by GU students, is going to put Civil Engineering in the spotlight and show our value of interdisciplinary collaboration." - Jennifer Shepherd, Ph.D., Interim Dean, School of Engineering & Applied Science

A Unique Campus Canvas

The mural will span an L-shaped strong wall and adjacent vertical wall in the two-story civil engineering teaching lab, Bollier 122. Visible from both inside and outside the Bollier Center, the work will become a centerpiece of the new space.

Rough measurements of the mural areas in Bollier 122.

Key Dates for Artists

• Submission Deadline: Oct. 13, 5:00 p.m.)

• Jury Review: Oct. 14 – Oct. 31, 2025

• Completion: Spring 2026 by students enrolled in VART 324 & 421

Eligibility and Submissions

The contest is open to all enrolled GU students, individually or in groups. Designs must be original and submitted digitally through the provided form and templates. Up to two proposals per artist are accepted.

Selection Process and Jury

A faculty and staff jury, including representatives from SEAS, CAS, Plant Operations, and Art faculty, will review submissions based on artistic quality, creativity, alignment with theme, technical feasibility, and sustainability.

The mural will be painted in Spring 2026 by students in VART 324 and 421. Registration for these courses begins in early November.

Recognition for the Winning Artist

The selected artist will receive a $250 gift card, retain copyright of the design, and be credited in promotional materials. The work may also be featured in the artist’s professional portfolio.

Building Community Through Art

This project represents more than a mural, it is a collaboration across disciplines, celebrating both the technical foundations of engineering and the creative spirit of Gonzaga students.