Celebrating Impact: The Research and Scholarship of President ...

Katia Passerini, Ph.D., joined Gonzaga University as its 27th president on July 15, 2025, becoming the second layperson to serve in the role. President Passerini is a distinguished scholar whose interdisciplinary research spans multiple domains, including business management and administration, information technology, digital transformation, knowledge management, higher education innovation, and global development. Her work has significantly contributed to the understanding of how digital technologies reshape business models, particularly in startups and service-oriented firms. Through empirical studies and theoretical frameworks, she has contributed to the development of digital entrepreneurship as a strategic driver of innovation, while also exploring the psychological traits and cultural contexts that influence entrepreneurial success.

Her scholarship in knowledge management bridges theory and practice, adapting KM principles to early-stage ventures, micro-enterprises, and educational environments. She has pioneered the use of mind maps, team-based learning models, and social media analytics to enhance student engagement and integrative thinking in business education. Her research also addresses critical issues in digital ethics, privacy, and governance, offering legal and policy insights into electronic healthcare systems, social networking behavior, and ESG measurement frameworks.

Globally engaged and a prolific author, President Passerini has contributed extensively to international scholarship through comparative studies, cross-cultural research, and collaborative initiatives in the United States, France, China, and Uganda, illuminating how cultural contexts shape learning, innovation, and policy development. An expert in her many areas of study, she has shaped scholarly discourse in entrepreneurship, gender equity, and research strategy, advocating for impactful, inclusive, and practice-informed scholarship. Her work continues to influence educators, entrepreneurs, and policymakers seeking to navigate complexity and foster sustainable growth in a digitally connected world, and we at Gonzaga University and the Foley Library are excited to be a part of her journey.

Foley Library has created a guide to serve as an introduction to President Passerini's career in academia. On the guide, you can find information on and links to many of her publications, the honors and awards she has received over her tenure, and more.