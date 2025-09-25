Celebrate Art, Music, and Community at the 56th Cottonwood Art Festival - Oct. 4-5

Cottonwood Art Festival Fall Entertainment 2025 Cottonwood Art Festival October 4-5 2025 Featured Artist David del Solar Mackenzie Haubner on the Acoustic Stage presented by Septien Entertainment Group and Texas Music Project at Cottonwood Art Festival in Richardson The Imaginaries presented by Imagery Wine on the Courtyard Main Stage at Cottonwood Art Festival Cottonwood Art Festival Poster Fall 2025 October 4-5 Featured Artist David del Solar in Richardson Texas

Imagery Estate Winery, Texas Music Project and Septien Entertainment Group present two stages of live entertainment on October 4-5 with free admission.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 56th Cottonwood Art Festival returns Oct. 4–5, offering a weekend filled with internationally recognized fine art, live music, wine, food, and family-friendly activities at Richardson’s Cottonwood Park.Recognized as one of the premier art festivals in the country, Cottonwood invites approximately 200 artists from around the world to showcase extraordinary works in watercolor, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and more. This fall’s Featured Artist is David del Solar, a celebrated painter from Pamplona, Spain, known for his distinctive layering of light that reflects a lifelong passion for art.Music on the Main StageBeyond the visual arts, Cottonwood delivers a full weekend of live music on multiple stages. Festivalgoers can enjoy the Imagery Wine Courtyard Main Stage , presented by Imagery Estate Winery, featuring seasoned songwriters, masterful guitarists, sweet harmonies, and powerhouse roadhouse rockers.Main Stage ScheduleSaturday, Oct. 4• Ryan Berg – 10 a.m.• The Imaginaries – 11:45 a.m.• Texas Revival Band – 1:30 p.m.• Suzy and the Sissies – 3:30 p.m.• Dolby Kings – 5:30 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 5• Remy Reily Duo – 10 a.m.• Missing 3 – 11:45 a.m.• Maylee Thomas Band – 1:30 p.m.• Fleetwood Journey – 3:30 p.m.The Acoustic Stage On the south end of the park, the Acoustic Stage, presented by Septien Entertainment Group and Texas Music Project, provides an intimate listening experience. Septien has been training top-tier talent since 1986, while Texas Music Project inspires youth across Texas through the healing power of music. Together, they bring heart, talent, and soul to the stage.Acoustic Stage ScheduleSaturday, Oct. 4• Chloee Rae – 11 a.m.• Stormy Anderson – 1 p.m.• Mattie Rose – 3 p.m.• Jade Nickol – 5 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 5• Cody Northern – 11 a.m.• Maryanne Hilton – 11:35 a.m.• Cottonwood Kidbeat – 12:15 p.m.• Mackenzie Haubner – 12:40 p.m.• Analiese – 1:20 p.m.• Daphne D – 1:55 p.m.• Izaiah Forman – 2:35 p.m.• Trevor Douglas – 3 p.m.• Riley Evyn – 3:50 p.m.Flavor & Family FunFestival amenities include the Craft Beer Garden, featuring local brews, wines, and frozen drinks, as well as a bustling Food Court with festival favorites like grilled specialties, roasted corn, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.Children can explore the ArtStop Area, where hands-on stations let young artists try pottery, weaving, painting, chiseling, and more.Admission, Hours, Parking and Location• Dates: Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 4–5• Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.• Location: Cottonwood Park, 1321 W. Belt Line Rd., Richardson, TX• Admission: Free• Parking: Free parking at Richardson High School football stadium (Belt Line Rd.)• Shuttles: Free shuttle service to and from parking areaAbout Cottonwood Art FestivalCottonwood Art Festival is celebrating its 56th year and is a juried show ranked among the Top 10 Fine Art Shows in the country by Art Fair SourceBook. Local artists staged the first festival at the scenic Cottonwood Park in Richardson, Texas in its humble beginnings in 1969. Cottonwood has since established itself as an internationally award-winning signature art event and become a tradition within the community. The festival designed outreach programs as innovative tools to mentor students, designed to broaden the interest in visual arts beyond the art festival, and bring the art world into classrooms.

Cottonwood Art Festival October 4-5, 2025 Entertainment on Imagery Wine Courtyard Main Stage and Acoustic Stage

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.