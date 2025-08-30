Rise & Shine with Pilots and Hot Air Balloons at the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Rise & Shine Sept 18-21 Hot Air Balloons 2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Sept 18-21 Volunteer to assist hot air balloon pilots as part of the crew at the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

The Balloon Capital of Texas annual celebration includes 30 hot air balloons, fireworks, classic car show, parachute exhibition, carnival rides and fun zone!

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise & Shine and have a good time with more than 30 hot air balloons at the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival on September 18-21. Among the special shapes includes Ms. Autumn that is a giant pumpkin with a massive green stem, and Barnstormer that features a cow, horse, pig, farmer and silo; representing the American farmers that feed our great nation. Voluntold is a historical nod to the first balloon flight in 1783 and pilot Gary Moore has incorporated a sheep, duck and rooster into the design to honor the passengers who originally flew and safely landed. Ziggy the Raccoon is ready for adventure, Bud E Beaver weighs 700 pounds, and fans will adore seeing Lovebirds, Fire Dog and Police Dog on the field.Pat Cannon will serve as the festival Balloonmeister to ensure the safety of the pilots, manage the competition, and oversee flight operations. Cannon began flying in 1967, served as an Army helicopter pilot, is a two-time U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Champion, World Championship Competitor – U.S. Team, holder of the FAA Wright Brothers Award for 50 Years of flying, and the current President of the Balloon Federation of America.The Festival presents the participating hot air balloons and pilots:Spirit of H-E-B – Amie Cato, Paris, TexasCentral Market Whisked Away – Matt Robison, Fort Worth, TexasHighly Cool for FOX4 – Keith Berry, Poplar Bluff, MissouriRE/MAX – Steve Lombardi, Edgewood, TexasExcellence – Billy Broker, Plano, TexasIMON8 – Jeff Abel, Haslett, TexasBarnStormer – David Adler, Belgrade, MontanaIn The Buff - Plains Capital Bank – Barry Ballinger, Lubbock, TexasThomas J Henry – Josh Cato, Paris, TexasAirview A/C – Michael Celentano, Frisco, TexasPolice Dog – Brian Chase, Moscow, PennsylvaniaWash – TJ Davis, Montrose, ColoradoMs Autumn – David Eichorn, Belgrade, MontanaZiggy – Mike Fielding, Oak Point, Texas and Michael Wilson, Hickory Creek, TexasTexas Twister – Josh Goll, Longview, TexasBud E Beaver – Colin Graham, Belgrade, MontanaUpRohr 2 – Dave Griffin, Frisco, TexasHale Yeah – Shane Hale, Lewisville, TexasMike’s Balloon – Steve LeMay, McKinney, Texas and Clayton Kemp, Frisco, TexasFired Up Too – Michael Marx, Prosper, TexasLovebirds – Trevor Matejowsky, Dallas, TexasFreedom Breeze – Collin McClung, Longview, TexasVoluntold – Gary Moore, Havasu City, ArizonaUltramagic – John Petrehn, Arlington, TexasPi In The Sky – Tabatha Rainwater, Knoxville, TennesseeUp Rohr – Brian Rohr, Lucas, TexasFire Dog – Tom Russo, Monroe Township, New JerseyNo Problemz – Robert Snyder, Austin, TexasNorth Wind – Kerry Speicher, Longview, TexasDawn’s Light – Lillian Speicher, Longview, TexasChick-Fil-A Lil Nugget – Scott Vesely, Frisco, TexasAmerican National Bank of Texas - Lowell White, Forney, TexasIcarus – Eric Wiggins, Longview, TexasSchedule of Hot Air Balloon EventsSeptember 18 at 7:30 p.m.- Balloon GlowSeptember 19 at 7:30 p.m. - Balloon Glow presented by RE/MAX of TexasSeptember 20 at 7:00 a.m. - Balloon LaunchSeptember 20 at 7:30 p.m. - Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central MarketSeptember 21 at 7:00 a.m. - Balloon LaunchExciting attractions during the Festival include the RE/MAX of Texas Parachute Team Exhibition, Classic Car Show, and Spectacular Fireworks by Pyrotex presented by BMW on September 18- 19 and by Thomas J Henry on September 20. The FOX4 Main Stage will host a special concert by the Plano Symphony Orchestra, Ice House Band presented by Baylor Scott White The Heart Hospital, Midtown 10 Band presented by Portillo’s Beef Bus, and the Plano Community Band. The Central Market Kids Fun Zone has cool carnival rides, sensational inflatable slides, and the Whataburger Kids Korner Free Art Tent offers craft activity stations.Feed your cravings with freshly fried funnel cakes, turkey legs, and a Conway’s corndog in the Food Court or get an “everything hot dog” from the Portillo’s 32-foot long Beef Bus. 22 local non-profit agencies, 35 merchandise vendors, 40 sponsors and 23 food concessionaires invest and support the Festival with their onsite activations and presence.Festival Dates & HoursSeptember 18 – 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.September 19 – 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.September 20 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Admission, tickets and parking pricing:• $10 General Admission• $5 Kids Ages 3-12• $5 Seniors 65 and Over• FREE for Kids 36” and Under• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband• $50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra ConcertThe H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is proudly sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, RE/MAX, BMW, Thomas J Henry, Portillo’s, Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano, McKinney, Denton, Whataburger, FOX 4, and MORE 27.Tickets and information available at www.planoballoonfest.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

Plano Balloon Festival Inc

