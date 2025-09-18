H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival - Fireworks, Sky Divers, Concerts & Food

H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival 2025 Poster ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park City of Plano Police Road Closures due to 2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival 35 Hot Air Balloons and Pilots at the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

Annual hot air balloon celebration is September 18-21 at Oak Point Park in Plano, the Balloon Capital of Texas

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival officially opens on Thursday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. The annual celebration of ballooning is a four-day weekend of attractions and activities for the entire family and open daily thru Sunday, September 21. Here is the full schedule of events:Schedule of EventsThursday, September 18, 20255:00 pm Gates and Parking Lots Open5:00 pm Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open6:00 pm Tethered Balloon Rides7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market7:30 pm Plano Symphony Orchestra Big Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage8:45 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by BMW10:00pm Festival ClosesFriday, September 19, 20254:00 pm Gates and Parking Lots Open4:00 pm Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open4:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s6:00 pm RE/MAX of Texas Sky Divers6:00 pm Tethered Balloon Rides6:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by RE/MAX of Texas8:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by BMW9:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s10:00pm Festival ClosesSaturday, September 20, 20256:00 am Gates and Parking Lots Open7:00 am Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open7:00 am Tethered Balloon Rides7:00 am Balloon Launch7:00 am Cold Inflated Balloon Walk-Thru8:30 am Plano Community Band - FOX4 Main Stage9:30 am Children’s Chorus of Collin County - FOX4 Main Stage10:30 am Shaolin Wu-Yi Institute – FOX4 Main Stage1:00 pm Lee’s US Taekwondo – FOX4 Main Stage5:00 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital6:00 pm Tethered Balloon Rides6:00 pm RE/MAX of Texas Sky Divers6:30 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market8:15 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by Thomas J Henry Law Firm9:15 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital10:00pm Festival ClosesSunday, September 21, 20256:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open7:00 Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open7:00 am Tethered Balloon Rides7:00 am Balloon Launch7:00 am Cold Inflated Balloon Walk-Thru11:00am Festival ClosesAdmission and parking fees are as follows:• $10 General Admission• $5 Kids Ages 3-12• $5 Seniors 65 and Over• FREE for Kids 36” and Under• FREE for Military (with valid ID)• $20 Tethered Balloon Ride (age 6-12)• $30 Tethered Balloon Ride• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband• $50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra ConcertFestival Dates & HoursSeptember 18 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 19 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 20 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Located inside the Central Market Kids Fun Zone is the Whataburger Kids Korner Free Art Tent that includes easy and fun crafts for children to enjoy. The Festival appreciates the participation of 22 local non-profit agencies, 40 sponsors and more than 2500 volunteers who contribute their time and talents to ensure a safe and successful weekend for guests.This year Portillo’s 32-foot long Beef Buswill be serving up everything hot dogs; and foodies can also explore menu items from this list of concessionaires.All Chicken ConcessionsAre Ya Thirs-TeaBig D Kettle CornBobaddictionConway’s CorndogsDickey’s Barbecue PitDippin’ Dots Ice CreamDonutNVGolden ChickKnights of Columbus #7850Kona IceNZ Properties, Inc.NECOA Smart WaterPlano West Rotary ClubSissy’s Taste of SolTaylor’s Sweet ShopTexas CornThe Mexicans Food TruckTommy G’sTexas SkilletTravelin’ Tom’s Coffee of North GarlandWhip and TreatsYe Ole Butcher ShopZ Delights LLCAround the Festival guests will find novelty items, sit for caricature drawings, explore handmade art and apparel from these merchandise vendors, and connect with the following community organizations:A Fresh Perspective Face and Body ArtArt by DariaArt by the AndesBritt's Sugar RushCaricatures by Rita KirkmanCate's ConceptsCity of Plano Animal Services DepartmentCity of Plano Crime Prevention UnitCity of Plano Emergency ManagementCity of Plano Fire DepartmentCity of Plano Safety & CommunicationsCivil Air PatrolCollin County Republican PartyCraftystoreDakota's DesignsHacienda HatsImpressions and ExpressionsKnights of Columbus #6065Maleah & CoMarine Corps LeagueMy Lily PadMy Little SweetieNew London EnterprisesNorth Texas Tollway AuthorityOutside, TexasPlano Citizens Police Academy Alumni AssociationSandsationalSeaflower JewelrySouthern USA Falun Dafa AssociationThe Epoch Times at DallasToasted SimpleWMIThe hot air balloon launches, displays, glows and tethered rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot air balloons are only in the park during scheduled balloon displays and are not present in the park between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.Tickets for the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival may be purchased online at www.planoballoonfest.org or at the gates open daily, September 18-21. Follow on Facebook and Instagram The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a no refund policy. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendee’s safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

