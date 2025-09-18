H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival - Fireworks, Sky Divers, Concerts & Food
Annual hot air balloon celebration is September 18-21 at Oak Point Park in Plano, the Balloon Capital of TexasPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival officially opens on Thursday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. The annual celebration of ballooning is a four-day weekend of attractions and activities for the entire family and open daily thru Sunday, September 21. Here is the full schedule of events:
Schedule of Events
Thursday, September 18, 2025
5:00 pm Gates and Parking Lots Open
5:00 pm Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open
6:00 pm Tethered Balloon Rides
7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market
7:30 pm Plano Symphony Orchestra Big Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage
8:45 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by BMW
10:00pm Festival Closes
Friday, September 19, 2025
4:00 pm Gates and Parking Lots Open
4:00 pm Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open
4:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s
6:00 pm RE/MAX of Texas Sky Divers
6:00 pm Tethered Balloon Rides
6:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s
7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by RE/MAX of Texas
8:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s
9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by BMW
9:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo’s
10:00pm Festival Closes
Saturday, September 20, 2025
6:00 am Gates and Parking Lots Open
7:00 am Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open
7:00 am Tethered Balloon Rides
7:00 am Balloon Launch
7:00 am Cold Inflated Balloon Walk-Thru
8:30 am Plano Community Band - FOX4 Main Stage
9:30 am Children’s Chorus of Collin County - FOX4 Main Stage
10:30 am Shaolin Wu-Yi Institute – FOX4 Main Stage
1:00 pm Lee’s US Taekwondo – FOX4 Main Stage
5:00 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital
6:00 pm Tethered Balloon Rides
6:00 pm RE/MAX of Texas Sky Divers
6:30 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital
7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market
8:15 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital
9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by Thomas J Henry Law Firm
9:15 pm ICE House Band Concert - FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor, Scott & White The Heart Hospital
10:00pm Festival Closes
Sunday, September 21, 2025
6:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open
7:00 Central Market Kids Fun Zone Open
7:00 am Tethered Balloon Rides
7:00 am Balloon Launch
7:00 am Cold Inflated Balloon Walk-Thru
11:00am Festival Closes
Admission and parking fees are as follows:
• $10 General Admission
• $5 Kids Ages 3-12
• $5 Seniors 65 and Over
• FREE for Kids 36” and Under
• FREE for Military (with valid ID)
• $20 Tethered Balloon Ride (age 6-12)
• $30 Tethered Balloon Ride
• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking
• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband
• $50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra Concert
Festival Dates & Hours
September 18 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 19 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 20 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Located inside the Central Market Kids Fun Zone is the Whataburger Kids Korner Free Art Tent that includes easy and fun crafts for children to enjoy. The Festival appreciates the participation of 22 local non-profit agencies, 40 sponsors and more than 2500 volunteers who contribute their time and talents to ensure a safe and successful weekend for guests.
This year Portillo’s 32-foot long Beef Bus® will be serving up everything hot dogs; and foodies can also explore menu items from this list of concessionaires.
All Chicken Concessions
Are Ya Thirs-Tea
Big D Kettle Corn
Bobaddiction
Conway’s Corndogs
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream
DonutNV
Golden Chick
Knights of Columbus #7850
Kona Ice
NZ Properties, Inc.
NECOA Smart Water
Plano West Rotary Club
Sissy’s Taste of Sol
Taylor’s Sweet Shop
Texas Corn
The Mexicans Food Truck
Tommy G’s
Texas Skillet
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of North Garland
Whip and Treats
Ye Ole Butcher Shop
Z Delights LLC
Around the Festival guests will find novelty items, sit for caricature drawings, explore handmade art and apparel from these merchandise vendors, and connect with the following community organizations:
A Fresh Perspective Face and Body Art
Art by Daria
Art by the Andes
Britt's Sugar Rush
Caricatures by Rita Kirkman
Cate's Concepts
City of Plano Animal Services Department
City of Plano Crime Prevention Unit
City of Plano Emergency Management
City of Plano Fire Department
City of Plano Safety & Communications
Civil Air Patrol
Collin County Republican Party
Craftystore
Dakota's Designs
Hacienda Hats
Impressions and Expressions
Knights of Columbus #6065
Maleah & Co
Marine Corps League
My Lily Pad
My Little Sweetie
New London Enterprises
North Texas Tollway Authority
Outside, Texas
Plano Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association
Sandsational
Seaflower Jewelry
Southern USA Falun Dafa Association
The Epoch Times at Dallas
Toasted Simple
WMI
The hot air balloon launches, displays, glows and tethered rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot air balloons are only in the park during scheduled balloon displays and are not present in the park between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Tickets for the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival may be purchased online at www.planoballoonfest.org or at the gates open daily, September 18-21. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a no refund policy. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendee’s safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
