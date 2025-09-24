District SPED Trend Analysis
District Trend Analysis is now available in ILCD, located in the NDE Portal, under the Documents tab. Please take a moment to review your report and consider how your data trends can help inform district decisions and planning.
Thank you for your continued efforts to support students with disabilities.
