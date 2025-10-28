Submit Release
Deadline to submit 2024-25 Reimbursement Requests in GMS Closes on November 15th

Public Districts, ESUs

The Budget and Grants Management team would like to remind all subrecipients (aka LEA’s) that a significant number of federal grants recently closed on September 30th. Deadline to submit a final reimbursement request through GMS is November 15th at 11:59:59 pm Central.

The following grants are impacted by the November 15th submission deadline:

  • ESSA Consolidated
  • IDEA Consolidated
  • NE-CLSD
  • 21st Century New, Continuation and Renewal
  • McKinney-Vento
  • Migrant TitleIC
  • RLIS
  • SPED-PRT
  • Title I CSI & ATSI (2023-24 grant year)
  • Title ID N or D

Resources to help navigate GMS can be found here:

Questions should be submitted NDE.BGMhelp@nebraska.gov. We look forward to receipt of the submission of final reimbursement requests.

