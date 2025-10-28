Deadline to submit 2024-25 Reimbursement Requests in GMS Closes on November 15th

Public Districts, ESUs

The Budget and Grants Management team would like to remind all subrecipients (aka LEA’s) that a significant number of federal grants recently closed on September 30th. Deadline to submit a final reimbursement request through GMS is November 15th at 11:59:59 pm Central.

The following grants are impacted by the November 15th submission deadline:

ESSA Consolidated

IDEA Consolidated

NE-CLSD

21st Century New, Continuation and Renewal

McKinney-Vento

Migrant TitleIC

RLIS

SPED-PRT

Title I CSI & ATSI (2023-24 grant year)

Title ID N or D

Resources to help navigate GMS can be found here:

Questions should be submitted NDE.BGMhelp@nebraska.gov. We look forward to receipt of the submission of final reimbursement requests.