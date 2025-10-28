Deadline to submit 2024-25 Reimbursement Requests in GMS Closes on November 15th
Public Districts, ESUs
The Budget and Grants Management team would like to remind all subrecipients (aka LEA’s) that a significant number of federal grants recently closed on September 30th. Deadline to submit a final reimbursement request through GMS is November 15th at 11:59:59 pm Central.
The following grants are impacted by the November 15th submission deadline:
- ESSA Consolidated
- IDEA Consolidated
- NE-CLSD
- 21st Century New, Continuation and Renewal
- McKinney-Vento
- Migrant TitleIC
- RLIS
- SPED-PRT
- Title I CSI & ATSI (2023-24 grant year)
- Title ID N or D
Resources to help navigate GMS can be found here:
Questions should be submitted NDE.BGMhelp@nebraska.gov. We look forward to receipt of the submission of final reimbursement requests.
