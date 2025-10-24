Reminder: 2025–2026 Assurance Statement Due by November 1

Public, Nonpublic

This is a reminder for all Rule 10 Public/Nonpublic and Rule 14 Nonpublic School Systems: the 2025–2026 Assurance Statement must be submitted no later than Saturday, November 1, 2025, by 11:59 PM.

The Assurance Statement is available through the legacy NDE Portal. If the collection has not yet been added to your portal account, you will need an activation code, which can be obtained from your District Administrator via the District Admin tab. Once you have the code, you can add the collection under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal.

Please ensure your submission is time-stamped before 11:59 PM on November 1, 2025.

Additional instructions for completing the Assurance Statement are included within the collection itself. Please note: self-reporting of unmet regulations will not automatically result in a Formal Notice unless the regulation is mandated by State Statute.

