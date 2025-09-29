Spotter Global Announces Remote Drone ID (RDID™) 2.0 with Wifi and Bluetooth Drone Tracking

Spotter Global Logo Spotter Global RDID Tracking Drone Over Stadium RDID 2.0 with a mountain background

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just a few months after the release of RDID 1.0, Spotter Global is proud to announce the release of RDID 2.0 . This sensor is designed for detecting and tracking FAA-compliant Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drones, as well as their pilots. Upholding the Spotter Global motto, “First to Detect, First to Protect™”, RDID 2.0 will empower law enforcement and security personnel with a cost-effective solution to reliably detect 90+% of drones in their airspace, with zero false alarms, so they can swiftly reach the location of the drone pilot for any needed intervention. GSX visitors can see a demonstration of RDID 2.0 at booth #1319 or at Honeywell’s Commercial Security Suite #341.RDID’s unparalleled Drone ID tracking system capitalizes on the FAA requirement for all drones over 250 grams to broadcast their serial number, location, and pilot location when in flight. RDID is easily deployed and can be set up anywhere on a simple tripod. Each RDID covers nearly 700 acres (3 km range, 360°), generates zero false alarms, and detects and tracks both drones’ and drone operators’ locations with precision. Combined with Spotter’s NetworkedIO (C2 software), RDID seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure, including PTZ cameras, radars, and VMS systems.This new CUAS solution will enable law enforcement branches and security teams charged with protecting critical infrastructure, data centers, college campuses, crime scenes, and other locations to quickly “Find the pilot. Stop the Drone.”Just this summer, RDID enabled a city law enforcement office to catch two drone pilots illegally flying their drones over a high-attendance stadium event. Because security and law enforcement teams must abide by FAA restrictions that prevent them from jamming or using hard-kill solutions against drones, the ability to quickly locate drone operators engaged in ongoing criminal drone activities is one of the few legal avenues open for mitigating active drone threats.“Spotter is on a very rapid development pace, focusing on delivery not just the best radar and Drone ID sensors in the world, but solutions to customers’ security problems,” says Logan Harris, Spotter’s CEO and President. “The release of RDID 2.0 is exciting because now the RDID also detects the very cheap and shorter-range drones that one can buy on Amazon for a few hundred dollars.”Production units will be delivered in November of 2025 and are available for pre-order. To talk with a service or sales engineer, visit www.spotterglobal.com/schedule-a-meeting Driven for 16 years in the mission of “Preventing Harm™,” Spotter Global produced the very first compact surveillance radars for Special Forces back in 2009. The company later pioneered radar AI software, revolving radar drone detection , and recently released the first C2 security software to combine Radar AI and Video AI . RDID 2.0 represents Spotter Global’s latest step in breaking security industry barriers to prevent harmful incidents before they happen.For more information, visit www.spotterglobal.com

