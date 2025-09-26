eConnect and Star Micronics Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Automated Vendor Badging Solutions

Through this strategic alliance, eConnect’s platform now seamlessly connects with Star Micronics printers—empowering venues to instantly generate vendor badges at check‑in kiosks. These time‑stamped badges include vendor name, company affiliation, access

eConnect and Star Micronics partner to deliver instant vendor badging boosting security, compliance, and access control at high-security venues.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eConnect is proud to announce a transformative new partnership with Star Micronics America to modernize vendor credentialing and access control across casinos, stadiums, and enterprise venues. This collaboration integrates Star Micronics’ robust printing hardware with eConnect’s advanced VMS and facial recognition technology, redefining security, efficiency, and compliance in high‑security environments.Partnership OverviewThrough this strategic alliance, eConnect’s platform now seamlessly connects with Star Micronics printers—empowering venues to instantly generate vendor badges at check‑in kiosks. These time‑stamped badges include vendor name, company affiliation, access level, and entry timestamp. The result: streamlined workflows, improved security, and complete auditability all supported by cloud-enabled printer management for exceptional reliability and uptime.Key Benefits & Value‑AddOn‑Demand Vendor Badging Instantly print credentials at kiosks within seconds of vendor check‑in—reducing manual process delays and improving throughput.Enhanced Access Control & ComplianceEnforce third-party access rules with clear, credentialed badges and capture a fully auditable entry log to support compliance standards. eConnect Global+1Receipt Printing for Accountability Optionally print receipts as logs for internal or vendor use, strengthening record-keeping and transparency.Cloud‑Ready Hardware ManagementStar Micronics hardware supports remote device monitoring, health checks, and centralized management to maximize uptime across multiple sites.Industries ServedThis solution is already proving essential in casinos, stadiums & arenas, retail, and restaurant environments—where secure, efficient, and compliant vendor access is mission-critical.What’s NextVenues can now schedule a personalized demo to see the eConnect + Star Micronics solution in action experiencing firsthand how fast, reliable badge issuance dramatically improves check-in workflows.About eConnecteConnect delivers innovative biometric and access control solutions enabling venues to manage vendor, employee, and contractor credentialing with speed, security, and compliance in mind.About Star Micronics AmericaStar Micronics is a global leader in point-of-sale and kiosk hardware, offering durable printers, cash drawers, scanners, and cloud-enabled printing solutions trusted by industries worldwide.Media ContacteConnectEmail: support@eConnect.tvPhone: (702) 523‑8786

