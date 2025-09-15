eConnect Brings Top Casino Facial Recognition into Mirasys Video Management System

eConncet Mirasys Integration

eConnect integrates facial recognition with Mirasys VMS, enhancing casino security, guest safety, compliance, and VIP recognition.

This integration helps casinos protect assets, safeguard guests, and deliver a stronger return on their surveillance investment.” — Travis Whidden, CTO, eConnect

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eConnect, the industry leader in AI powered facial recognition and data analytics for casinos, today announced its latest deep integration with Mirasys Video Management System (VMS). This integration brings eConnect’s best in class casino facial recognition technology directly into the Mirasys platform, delivering unmatched visibility, stronger compliance, greater guest safety, and an enhanced overall experience.With this integration, operators can connect transactional, biometric, and license plate recognition data directly to Mirasys managed video streams. Casinos can instantly jump to the exact video tied to a flagged event, transforming traditional video systems from a reactive tool into a proactive, data driven security platform.“This deep integration gives our customers an intuitive, unified platform that is both powerful and easy to use,” said Travis Whidden, CTO of eConnect. “By embedding facial recognition, license plate recognition, and transaction intelligence directly into Mirasys, we are helping operators protect assets, safeguard guests, and deliver a stronger return on their surveillance investment.”“We are proud to see the first deployment of this integration at Saracen Casino Resort,” added Max Davis, Business Development Manager at eConnect. “Saracen is an early adopter of leading technology, and this rollout demonstrates how casinos can elevate both security and the guest experience with a single solution.”This collaboration underscores eConnect’s commitment to “Upgrade, Don’t Overhaul”. It allows operators to extend the power of their existing Mirasys VMS investment while layering in intelligent tools built specifically for casinos.The result is faster decision making, streamlined compliance, stronger guest protection, and enhanced operational efficiency.About eConnecteConnect is the global leader in AI powered facial recognition and data analytics for casinos. Headquartered in Las Vegas, eConnect transforms surveillance systems into proactive intelligence platforms that stop fraud, ensure compliance, protect guests, and enhance the overall experience. With 400+ satisfied customers worldwide, eConnect is trusted by the biggest names in gaming. Learn more at www.econnectglobal.com About MirasysMirasys is a leading global provider of open platform Video Management Systems (VMS), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. With over 70,000 customers in more than 40 countries and more than one million connected cameras, Mirasys enables organizations to extract valuable insights from both legacy and modern cameras and sensors. The platform supports enhanced security, process optimization, and business operations across industries such as gaming, transportation, banking, government, and smart cities. Learn more at www.mirasys.com

