eConnect Achieves Genetec Certification, Enabling Seamless Facial Recognition Integration

eConnect, Inc.

eConnect’s AI-powered facial recognition now integrates natively with Genetec Security Center, delivering real-time insights to security teams.

Integrating eConnect’s Facial Recognition Data into Genetec Security Center is a game-changer for security teams. This brings real-time insights right to operators’ fingertips.” — Travis Whidden, CTO of eConnect

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eConnect, the industry leader in facial recognition and AI-driven video intelligence for casinos, hospitality, and large-scale venues, is proud to announce it has officially completed certification with Genetec™ Security Center, one of the most widely adopted security platforms in the world.This certification confirms seamless interoperability between eConnect’s real-time facial recognition technology and Genetec’s unified security platform, enabling users to access powerful identity analytics and behavioral alerts natively within their existing Genetec VMS interface.The partnership elevates security operations by enabling operators to receive real-time alerts for banned patrons, self-excluded individuals, and VIP guests—without ever leaving the Genetec environment. The integration also provides instant access to video-linked transaction data, helping operators quickly detect fraud, monitor insider threats, and comply with regulatory requirements.“Integrating eConnect’s Facial Recognition Data into Genetec Security Center is a game-changer for security teams,” said Travis Whidden, CTO of eConnect. “This brings real-time insights right to operators’ fingertips, empowering them to make faster, more informed decisions with ease.”The eConnect solution is currently deployed in more than 400 venues globally and is known for its ability to seamlessly plug into existing infrastructure—no rip and replace required. The Genetec certification reinforces eConnect’s mission to make security smarter, data richer, and teams more empowered.For more information or to schedule a demo, contact:Dave McCormickDirector of Marketing📧 dave.mccormick@econnect.tv📞 +1-702-523-8786

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.