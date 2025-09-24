Chateau Road in Medora reduced to one-lane traffic; one-day road closure Set for Oct. 2

BISMARCK, N.D. – Starting today, Wednesday, Sept. 24, Chateau Road in Medora near the railroad crossing is reduced to one-lane traffic for roadway work, which will take up to three weeks. A one-day road closure is set for Thursday, Oct. 2, allowing BNSF Railway to install new railroad track pads.

A detour will not be marked for the road closure. Flaggers will be on site to guide traffic in the area. Minor traffic delays are expected.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

For updates on construction and traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop.

