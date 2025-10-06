NDDOT Academy marks 20 years of excellence in training

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation celebrated the 20th year of its Fall Transportation Technician Training Academy (Academy) this week at Camp Grafton located just south of Devils Lake.

The week-long Academy provides new maintenance team members from across the state with classroom and hands-on training on machinery, processes and productivity and is taught by senior team members sharing expertise gained over years on the job.

This NDDOT program plays a central role in promoting consistency, safety, and teamwork statewide. Over the last 20 years, the Academy has trained 1,248 students, adding up to more than 62,400 hours of training.

Last year, the Academy earned the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials President’s Award - a national honor that recognizes the impact made by NDDOT team members involved in the Academy. The Academy is also offered to operators from Tribal Nations across the state.

“After 20 years, the Transportation Technician Training Academy remains a cornerstone of NDDOT’s commitment to excellence,” said NDDOT Deputy Director of Engineering Matt Linneman. “By combining hands-on experience, mentorship, and teamwork, we’re not just training team members, we’re shaping the future of transportation in North Dakota.”

At last week’s graduation ceremony, Linneman presented a memento of appreciation to the North Dakota National Guard for their partnership. The training academy is a mutually beneficial partnership between the NDDOT and National Guard at Camp Grafton. Participants are provided with real-world road maintenance experience while repairing roads at Camp Grafton, allowing a safe and secure training environment.

As the Academy enters its third decade, NDDOT remains committed to preparing the next generation of transportation professionals. By combining hands-on experience, mentorship, and a focus on safety and teamwork, the Academy continues to strengthen North Dakota’s transportation workforce and ensure the state’s roads are well-maintained for years to come.

For more information on the NDDOT, visit dot.nd.gov. Event photos are available here.