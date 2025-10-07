CB2, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids Trade Program allows Tax Exempt Purchases

Saving designers from the pain of dealing with requesting tax refunds and double taxation for their clients

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Support, the leading provider of specialized bookkeeping and accounting services for interior designers and creative businesses, has confirmed that this popular resource for interior designers now has Tax Exempt Checkout.For years, designers have had to pay sales tax when purchasing and then spend hours requesting and following up on sales tax refund and credit requests but that ends now. Take a little time to apply for the Trade Program or simply provide your Resale Certificate/Tax Emption Certificate to the trade program concierge: trade.concierge@cb2.com.Key benefits of the Trade Program include:• 20% Discount on Full-Price Items: This includes Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Crate & Kids with no Minimum Purchase.• Dedicated Customer Service: To request free fabric samples, you can email the CB2 trade program concierge who can send the swatches to you. Email trade.concierge@cb2.com or call 800-606-6498•. Invitations to Exclusive Trade Program Events: Including product previews, panels and trade shows.• Eligibility for Tax Exempt Purchases: Once signed into your approved trade account (after submitting the necessary paperwork) taxes will be removed at checkout when the option is selected.“We work hard to bring efficiency, transparency, and savings to the businesses we serve,” said Wallene Reimer, President at Designer Support. “This program gives back hours of time to both our clients and us by allowing us to file sales tax returns without having to question tax refunds and exemptions –another way to help our clients be more profitable.”Designer Support is constantly looking for ways to help their clients increase efficiency and profitability, frequently finding or creating solutions to specifically address the challenges that plague the design industry. Reach out and see how they can help you become more profitable.About Designer SupportDesigner Support specializes in interior design bookkeeping , accounting, and financial management for interior designers and creative professionals. With a focus on industry-specific needs, the company provides tailored solutions that improve efficiency, profitability, and peace of mind.

