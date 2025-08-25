Studio Designer Integrates Gusto Payroll for Seamless In-Platform Access and Automated Accounting Sync

New integration streamlines payroll management for design firms using Studio Designer, starting with beta access for users with simple payroll needs.

This integration is a game-changer for design firms looking to streamline back-office operations while reducing costs.” — Wallene Reimer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step toward automating and simplifying payroll for design firms , Studio Designer has announced an integration with Gusto, a leading payroll and HR platform. This new interface allows users to access their Gusto payroll application — whether new or existing — directly from within the Studio Designer environment.Currently available for Studio Designer users with simplified payroll needs, the integration will expand to accommodate more robust payroll configurations as additional functionality is built into the platform.This powerful integration is designed to eliminate common administrative burdens faced by accounting teams: logging into multiple systems and the manual entry of payroll data. Now, each time a payroll is processed through Gusto, it will be automatically posted into Studio Designer, ensuring seamless synchronization between HR operations and financial reporting. It will also make it easier for smaller firms to run payroll on their own.“This integration is a game-changer for design firms looking to streamline back-office operations while reducing costs,” said Wallene Reimer, President at Designer Support. “By eliminating manual data entry and centralizing payroll access, firms can focus more time on creativity and client service all with no additional costs from Studio Designer”.While the integration improves access and efficiency, users will still pay Gusto directly for their payroll services. However, Designer Support is committed to passing along any available Gusto discounts to its monthly interior design bookkeeping and accounting clients, making the transition even more cost-effective.Key Benefits of the Integration Include:· Direct access to Gusto from within the Studio Designer platform· Automatic posting of payroll data into Studio Designer· Reduced administrative overhead for accounting teams· Improved accuracy and real-time payroll visibilityDesigner Support is offering hands-on assistance to any firm interested in setting up Gusto or integrating their existing Gusto account into Studio Designer. The firm encourages Studio Designer users to reach out to take advantage of personalized onboarding support and ensure smooth implementation.About Designer SupportDesigner Support specializes in bookkeeping and accounting services tailored to the interior design industry. Known for its deep expertise in Studio Designer bookkeeping software, Designer Support helps design firms maximize profitability and operational efficiency through streamlined financial systems and strategic guidance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.