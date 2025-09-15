Designer Support Announces Strategic Partnership with Gusto to Enhance Payroll Services for Clients

Partnership delivers greater efficiency, advanced reporting capabilities, and exclusive discounted rates for clients in the design industry and beyond.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Support, the leading provider of specialized bookkeeping and accounting services for interior designers and creative businesses, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Gusto, one of the nation’s most trusted payroll and HR platforms.For years, Designer Support partnered exclusively with one payroll provider due to limited industry options and the need for reliable service. However, as client needs evolved, it became clear that additional solutions with more comprehensive reporting, competitive rates, and an intuitive interface was necessary.Gusto’s robust payroll and HR platform offers advanced capabilities that align perfectly with Designer Support’s mission to provide clients with streamlined, accurate, and cost effective financial management. Through this new partnership, Designer Support will have even greater efficiency in assisting clients with payroll setup, administration, and compliance — all while enhancing accuracy and reducing administrative burden.Key benefits of the partnership include:• Comprehensive Payroll Reports: Access to more detailed and customizable reports for better financial oversight and decision-making.• Improved Client Experience: Faster, more efficient payroll processing with intuitive online tools.• Exclusive Savings: Discounted Gusto rates will be passed directly to Designer Support’s monthly accounting and bookkeeping clients.• Hands-On Assistance: Designer Support’s team will provide end-to-end setup, onboarding, and payroll administration support for Gusto users.“Our clients deserve the best tools and support available. Partnering with Gusto allows us to bring more efficiency, transparency, and savings to the businesses we serve,” said Wallene Reimer, President at Designer Support. “This collaboration empowers us to go beyond bookkeeping — helping our clients manage payroll in a way that’s both seamless and strategic.”Designer Support welcomes all businesses — whether current clients or not — to reach out for assistance with Gusto setup and administration. The company’s experienced team is equipped to handle the entire process, from implementation to ongoing support.About Designer SupportDesigner Support specializes in interior design bookkeeping , accounting, and financial management for designers and creative professionals. With a focus on industry-specific needs, the company provides tailored solutions that improve efficiency, profitability, and peace of mind.

