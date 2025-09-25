AMPP Marks World Maritime Day 2025 by Highlighting Corrosion Prevention’s Role in Protecting Oceans
AMPP highlights how corrosion prevention extends asset life, reduces emissions, and supports sustainability on World Maritime Day 2025.
Corrosion is one of the maritime industry’s most persistent challenges. Left unchecked, it shortens the life of ships, ports, and offshore platforms, driving up costs, increasing emissions, and threatening safety. By advancing corrosion prevention practices, AMPP’s standards and certifications play a vital role in extending the service life of critical assets while reducing environmental impact.
A recent example is the publication of AMPP MR21506-2025: Universal Ultra-High Solids (UHS) and Solvent-Free (SF) Coatings Definition for the Maritime Industry. This standard provides a unified definition that supports the development and consistent use of lower-solvent coatings, offering improved environmental performance without sacrificing durability. Such advancements help shipbuilders, operators, and regulators adopt sustainable solutions that extend asset life and reduce waste.
“Technical standards create greatest impact when put into practice via specification,” said Stuart Bond, AMPP Technical Engagement Strategist. “At AMPP, we work closely with stakeholders worldwide to ensure that our consensus-based standards are not just documents, but living tools that improve asset performance, safety, and sustainability globally. Combining AMPP standards with action undertaken by individuals holding AMPP certification, as demonstration of their competency, enhances the consideration, implementation and outcomes arising.”
Corrosion prevention, however, is more than just a technical exercise. It is a strategic necessity that demands leadership and collaboration to drive meaningful change across the maritime sector.
“Protecting our oceans requires more than policy — it requires action,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Corrosion prevention is a quiet but critical way we reduce waste, extend asset life, and build a more sustainable maritime industry. AMPP is proud to lead with standards and certifications that make a tangible difference.”
This perspective is echoed by industry leaders who see corrosion prevention as essential to strengthening environmental performance and supply chain resilience.
“By extending the life of maritime assets, corrosion prevention directly reduces waste, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, protects ecosystems, and builds resilience across the global maritime supply chain,” said D. Terry Greenfield, principal consultant at CONSULEX, AMPP-accredited representative to the IMO, past NACE International president (2019–2020), and past AMPP chairman (2021–2022).
The IMO has long set the foundation for protecting the ocean through treaties like the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which regulates pollution from ships, and conventions addressing ballast water management, anti-fouling systems, and oil spill response.
These frameworks, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, guide how the shipping industry reduces its environmental impact. AMPP’s contribution complements this work by delivering the technical standards, workforce certifications, and corrosion prevention expertise that enable these treaties to succeed. By ensuring vessels and offshore assets last longer and operate more efficiently, AMPP bridges policy ambition with on-the-ground solutions.
“Our ocean connects us all,” said Jennifer Merck, AMPP Vice President of Maritime. “By advancing corrosion prevention practices, AMPP is helping the maritime industry honor its obligation to protect the environment while embracing the opportunity to make assets last longer, perform better, and reduce their environmental footprint.”
AMPP and our members work alongside the IMO and other maritime organizations to keep corrosion prevention at the forefront of global shipping, trade, and naval readiness strategies. By collaborating with industry experts, innovators, and workforce leaders, we provide technical expertise and guidance that empower the maritime community to meet its obligations to the ocean while advancing opportunities for a safer, cleaner, and more resilient future.
To learn more about AMPP’s maritime standards, certifications, and resources, visit www.ampp.org/maritime.
