LodgIQ builds new RMS integration to D-EDGE for European hotels

LodgIQ's RMS integrates into D-EDGE to answer growing demand in Europe

A new connection to respond to growing demand from European hoteliers for AI-powered, easy-to-use RMS with local connectivity and channel distribution.

Hoteliers expect reliability, intuitive tools, and intelligent automation. This connection ensures they can access our revenue management solution in a seamless and familiar way.” — Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, the AI-powered revenue management system (RMS) trusted by hoteliers worldwide, has completed a technical integration with D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions, a leading hotel distribution technology provider based in France and serving more than 17,000 clients worldwide. This marks LodgIQ’s first connection to the European hotel tech ecosystem, growing its intuitive and mobile-friendly RMS to the European market. Through the integration, hotels can now benefit from real-time connectivity between LodgIQ’s advanced pricing engine and D-EDGE’s broad channel distribution capabilities—offering an efficient solution tailored to the operational needs of French properties.With demand growing in France for RMS solutions that combine AI-driven sophistication with ease of use, LodgIQ’s entry comes at the right time. The integration with D-EDGE allows hotels to dynamically optimize pricing using LodgIQ’s AI tools while distributing inventory through hundreds of global and local channels connected via D-EDGE. For busy city hotels, especially, the mobile-friendly interface and automation features bring much-needed efficiency without requiring complex onboarding or management.“Connecting to D-EDGE was a critical step for LodgIQ’s growth into Europe,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “Hoteliers expect reliability, intuitive tools, and intelligent automation. This connection ensures they can access our revenue management solution in a seamless and familiar way.”The LodgIQ RMS leverages machine learning to adjust rates based on real-time market conditions, demand forecasts, and competitor trends. Through the D-EDGE integration, these optimized rates and availabilities are automatically pushed to major OTAs, GDS networks, and direct booking platforms. The connection streamlines workflows for hotel revenue teams and ensures rate parity across all channels—supporting both operational control and revenue performance.“At D-EDGE, our mission is to Simplify Hospitality,” said Léa Vernet, Head of Partnerships of D-EDGE. “With our CRS connecting 17,000 hotels to 500+ partners, this new integration with LodgIQ gives hoteliers an additional option for smarter revenue management—seamless, connected, and ready to go.”This technical integration supports LodgIQ’s broader growth strategy into Europe. The company plans to continue building its presence across the region, with D-EDGE connectivity providing a strong local foundation to deliver value to hoteliers.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ’s products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com/ About D-EDGED-EDGE is a SaaS company offering leading-edge cloud-based e-commerce solutions to more than 17,000 hotels in over 150 countries.Combining technical excellence with digital marketing expertise, D-EDGE brings a holistic hospitality technology infrastructure under one roof. The integrated range of solutions covers all stages of hotel distribution which encompasses CRS (Central Reservation System), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Data Intelligence, Connectivity Hub, Digital Media, and Website Creation.With a team of 500 experts located in over 25 countries, D-EDGE provides localised support, services, and tools. With its global network of 550+ partners, D-EDGE’s ever-expanding ecosystem is a positive place to do business and grow.

