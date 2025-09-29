Spotter Global Releases the First and Only C2 that Seamlessly Combines Radar AI and Video AI

Spotter Global Logo Spotter Global NIO Classifies a Human Target wtih Video AI Spotter Global's setup: A Video-AI enabled camera and radar mounted on a wall

NetworkedIO 6.0 Reduces False Alarms for Perimeter Security Systems by 80+%

We are very excited to be releasing NIO 6.0. This is the first in the business to have Radar AI and Video AI classification tightly coupled in a single seamless system.” — Logan Harris, Spotter Global’s CEO and President

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotter Global announced today the release of NetworkedIO 6.0 (NIO 6.0), the world’s first commercially available Command and Control (C2) software with fully integrated dual Radar AI and Video AI classification. This system is designed to deliver unmatched wide-area physical threat detection coverage with a minimum 80% reduction in false alarms for perimeter security systems. Visitors to the 2025 GSX event in New Orleans next week can see a demonstration of NIO 6.0 at booth #1319.NIO 6.0’s innovative dual AI classification technology harnesses the strengths of both Radar AI and Video AI. Radar AI excels in poor weather and low-light conditions, while Video AI provides high-resolution classification in optimal lighting or with thermal imaging. By combining both, NIO 6.0 ensures highly accurate detection and classification of people, vehicles, drones, animals, and other potential threats—dramatically reducing operator burden and false alarm rates.Key advantages of NetworkedIO 6.0 include:- False Alarm Mitigation: Dual classification prevents nuisance alarms from non-threats such as sprinklers, wildlife, or environmental factors, while maintaining alarms on real security risks.- Enhanced Operator Efficiency: Integrated radar-video tracking and target behavioral filters simplify alarm reviews and streamline incident responses and investigations.- Seamless Integration: Camera-agnostic design supports all cameras and VMS systems, making deployment easier and more cost-effective for customers.- Scalable Performance: From small sites to enterprise-scale security operations, NIO 6.0 provides flexible licensing and hardware options to match customer needs.“We at Spotter are very excited to be releasing NIO with dual Radar AI and Video AI classification. This is the first in the business to have these two complementary technologies tightly coupled in a single seamless system. Spotter has made a significant investment in building its own Video AI technology stack and Video AI models customized to support optical and thermal cameras so that it works out of the box for critical infrastructure and warfighters,” states Logan Harris, Spotter’s CEO and President.Driven by its 15-year mission to “Prevent Harm,” and its new slogan “First to Detect, First to Protect” Spotter Global continues to set new industry standards with NIO 6.0, which significantly reduces false alarms while ensuring the highest probability of detecting targets of interest.NIO 6.0 is now available globally and is supported on the hardware platforms that run the NIO App.For more information, visit https://www.spotterglobal.com/networkedio . To schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.spotterglobal.com/schedule-a-meeting

NIO 6.0 Webinar

