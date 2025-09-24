MPD Seeks Suspect in Northwest Hit-And-Run

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking a suspect in a Leaving After Colliding offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, September 22, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspect was operating a bicycle and struck a pedestrian in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect then fled without stopping to make his identity known. Officers located the adult female pedestrian unconscious but breathing. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25145257

###