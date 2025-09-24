Tikvah Health and Wellness establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tikvah Health and Wellness (Tikvah), a health engagement platform, today announced it is establishing operations in Charleston County. The company’s investment will create 13 new jobs over the next few years.

Tikvah’s platform allows self-insured employers to integrate natural and functional medicine into their healthcare plans. The company connects employees with vetted practitioners and provides technology-driven navigation tools that support healing.

Tikvah’s new office space in the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, located at 11 Ewall St. in Mount Pleasant, will allow the company to build out its technology platform and innovation initiatives.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Tikvah team should contact david@tikvahhealthandwellness.com.

“Our launch in Charleston County positions us to accelerate education and expand access to functional and integrative medicine across the region. This is about improving outcomes, reducing costs and delivering a model of care that restores hope in health for employers and employees alike.” -Tikvah Health and Wellness CEO David Thedinga

“Tikvah Health and Wellness’ investment in Charleston County is a strong reflection of South Carolina’s reputation as an exceptional place to do business. We look forward to the company’s continued success as part of our innovative business community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Tikvah Health and Wellness’ new operation underscores the cutting-edge business environment we have cultivated in Charleston County and throughout South Carolina. We are proud to welcome Tikvah to the Lowcountry and congratulate the company on this announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Charleston County congratulates Tikvah Health and Wellness on this exciting new chapter! We are honored to be the chosen home for a company that is bringing a fresh perspective to healthcare, blending authentic care with pragmatic solutions.” -Charleston County Councilmember Robert L. Wehrman

