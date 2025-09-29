Exodus Moving & Storage Strengthens Its Commitment to Northern Colorado Through Fall Community Partnerships

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exodus Moving & Storage , a family-owned company with more than 28 years of experience in Colorado, proudly deepened its community impact this fall through a series of events centered on compassion, connection, and service. From honoring volunteer firefighters to helping raise funds for children’s charities, Exodus showed up not just as a sponsor—but as a trusted local partner.Longtime Support for Realities for Children At the tail end of summer 2025, Exodus participated in the 24th Annual Realities Ride & Rally , an event supporting abused and neglected children across Northern Colorado. The event featured a classic car show, vendor village, stunt exhibitions, and one of the largest poker rides in the country. Exodus proudly served as a sponsor, continuing its support of Realities for Children, an organization it has backed since 1996 as one of the first three founding business members.“Supporting Realities for Children has always been close to our hearts,” said Carrie Levy, CEO of Exodus. “For nearly three decades, we’ve stood with them because every child deserves to be seen, to feel safe, and to know they’re not alone.”Quacking for a Cause at the Foothills Rotary Duck RaceIn September, Exodus joined the Fort Collins Foothills Rotary Club for its annual Duck Race for Charity ( https://www.fcrotaryduckrace.org/ ), where thousands of rubber ducks floated through City Park’s Lazy River to raise funds for over 50 Northern Colorado nonprofits. With live music, family activities, and a community-wide call to action, the Duck Race blends fun and philanthropy in one of Fort Collins’ most unique fundraising events.As an ongoing Rotary partner and advocate for youth causes, Exodus supports initiatives that align with its values of teamwork, care, and local impact.Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire DepartmentAlso in September, Exodus sponsored the Rist Canyon Mountain Festival ( https://festival.rcvfd.org/ ), marking the 50th anniversary of the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department. The event, held in Bellvue, CO, included a full day of live music, community booths, silent auctions, and family fun—all to raise essential operating funds for the all-volunteer fire department serving over 100 square miles of mountainous terrain.“Our mountain firefighters are heroes,” said Ilan Levy, Owner of Exodus. “Their commitment to protecting remote areas mirrors our own commitment to navigating those same challenging landscapes with safety and care.”Continuing a Cultural Tradition with the Fort Collins SymphonyTo close out the season, Exodus participated in the Fort Collins Symphony’s Evening Garden Party ( https://fcsymphony.org/ ), continuing its long-standing support of the arts. The event offered guests a garden setting, live classical music, and a shared appreciation for culture and community.Exodus has partnered with the Fort Collins Symphony since 2006, providing support both as a sponsor and a trusted logistics partner. One of the most memorable examples of this partnership is the careful transportation of the Symphony’s 9-foot Steinway grand piano—a delicate and high-value instrument that Exodus has delivered safely to multiple performances and venues across Northern Colorado. The move requires not only specialized equipment, but a level of precision, coordination, and trust that few companies can provide.Rooted in Colorado. Driven by Community.These community partnerships highlight the depth and consistency of Exodus’ commitment to community. Whether delivering fine art, supporting first responders, or helping raise money for vulnerable youth, the team at Exodus leads with purpose, professionalism, and heart.“Service is not something we do after work—it is the work,” said Carrie Levy. “As a locally owned company, we feel the impact of these causes every day, and we’re honored to stand beside the people and organizations who make Northern Colorado stronger.”About Exodus Moving & StorageFounded in Colorado and family-owned, Exodus Moving & Storage has served residential and commercial clients across the United States for more than 28 years. As a full-service moving and storage company, Exodus offers local, long-distance, and international moving, as well as secure short- and long-term storage solutions. Exodus is a Silver Certified Wheaton Agent, recognized among the top 1% of agents nationwide for operational excellence. The company is also Silver Certified by the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers (NASMM), uniquely qualified to handle senior relocations with care, compassion, and professionalism. For more information, visit www.exodusmoving.com

