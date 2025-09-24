Health Bureau announces health service arrangements after downgrade of typhoon signal No. 8

MACAU, September 24 - The Health Bureau announces that after the lowering of typhoon signal No. 8, all entrances to the Conde de São Januário General Hospital (CHCSJ) will reopen to the public. The Accident and Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station), the Inpatient Service, and the Haemodialysis Unit of CHCSJ will resume normal operation.

The specialist outpatient services of CHCSJ (including Specialist Outpatient Clinics, Radiology and Imaging Service, Clinical Pathology, Haemato-oncology Day Hospital, Specialist Pharmacy, Endoscopy Centre, Urology Day Procedure Centre, etc.) will resume normal services from tomorrow (25th September).

Specialist outpatients whose appointments have been affected by the typhoon will be notified of the new appointment date within 4 working days via telephone or text message (SMS). Affected individuals at the Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment Centre will be notified separately to return for services. Those who have an affected blood test appointment at the Clinical Pathology Department can visit the Specimen Collection Room on the first Saturday after typhoon signal No. 8 has been lowered (27th September) to receive the blood test in order of their ticket number. If special arrangement or urgent treatment is needed, patients can receive the blood test on the first working day after the typhoon. For queries, please call 8390 6000.

All health centres/stations and the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants will resume normal service from tomorrow (25th September). The Blood Transfusion Centre will provide blood donation service as usual from tomorrow (25th September).

Individuals whose consultation or blood test appointments at health centres/stations have been cancelled due to the typhoon may, on the Saturday immediately after the typhoon (27th September), return to the respective health centre/station at their original appointment time to receive the relevant service in order of their appointment number. For those affected at the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants and the Macau New Neighbourhood (Hengqin) Health Station, the new appointment date and time will be notified separately in due course.