Gov. Cox holds press conference about Great Salt Lake

What: Gov. Cox will convene state, federal, philanthropic, and business leaders to discuss the importance of the Great Salt Lake and the challenges it is facing. The meeting will be followed by a press conference at 4:00 p.m. When: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 4:00 p.m. Where: Eccles Wildlife Education Center 1157 S Waterfowl Way, Farmington, UT 84025 Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz Utah Senate President Stuart Adams Rep. Blake Moore Gail Miller, Co-Founder of Larry H. Miller Company Scott Anderson, Chairman at Zions Bank Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner Derek Miller, Salt Lake Chamber President and CEO Other philanthropic, business and government leaders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.