Gov. Cox holds press conference about Great Salt Lake
What:
Gov. Cox will convene state, federal, philanthropic, and business leaders to discuss the importance of the Great Salt Lake and the challenges it is facing. The meeting will be followed by a press conference at 4:00 p.m.
When:
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
4:00 p.m.
Where:
Eccles Wildlife Education Center
1157 S Waterfowl Way, Farmington, UT 84025
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams
Rep. Blake Moore
Gail Miller, Co-Founder of Larry H. Miller Company
Scott Anderson, Chairman at Zions Bank
Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner
Derek Miller, Salt Lake Chamber President and CEO
Other philanthropic, business and government leaders
Legal Disclaimer:
