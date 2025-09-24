Submit Release
Gov. Cox holds press conference about Great Salt Lake

What:

Gov. Cox will convene state, federal, philanthropic, and business leaders to discuss the importance of the Great Salt Lake and the challenges it is facing. The meeting will be followed by a press conference at 4:00 p.m.

When: 

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

4:00 p.m.

Where:

Eccles Wildlife Education Center

1157 S Waterfowl Way, Farmington, UT 84025

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams

Rep. Blake Moore

Gail Miller, Co-Founder of Larry H. Miller Company

Scott Anderson, Chairman at Zions Bank

Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Derek Miller, Salt Lake Chamber President and CEO

Other philanthropic, business and government leaders

