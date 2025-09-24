Gov. Cox and Utah leaders sign Great Salt Lake 2034 Charter with $200 million in private sector commitments

FARMINGTON, Utah (Sept. 24, 2025) — Surrounded by state leaders, researchers, philanthropists, and advocates, Gov. Cox today convened a historic roundtable at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center and announced bold new steps to secure the future of the Great Salt Lake.

At the event, Gov. Cox joined legislative leaders, philanthropic partners, and business representatives in signing the Great Salt Lake 2034 Charter, a landmark pledge to restore and protect the lake for generations to come. The charter sets 2034 — the year Utah will again host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games — as the target for reaching healthier lake levels and showcasing Utah’s pioneer spirit on a global stage.

“Across the world, saline lakes are in decline,” said Gov. Cox. “Utah will be the exception. This will be one of the greatest environmental success stories of our time, and we are going to write it together. The Great Salt Lake is our lake, our heritage, and our responsibility.”

In addition to the signing, two major philanthropic announcements underscored the state’s momentum:

Great Salt Lake Rising, a coalition led by Josh Romney, committed $100 million to projects that will deliver water to the lake and improve habitat.

Ducks Unlimited, the nation’s leading wetlands and waterfowl conservation organization, pledged an additional $100 million to restoration and conservation efforts.

“These historic commitments reflect the very best of Utah,” Gov. Cox said. “When our people, our businesses, and our philanthropic partners come together, we can achieve what many believe is impossible. This is about leaving a legacy of hope, responsibility, and success for generations to come.”

These new investments build on substantial progress already underway.

Progress to Date

Over the past three years, Utah has taken decisive action to strengthen the Great Salt Lake, including:

Cutting thousands of acres of invasive, water-sucking plants.

Launching hundreds of agricultural optimization projects to reduce water use.

Installing thousands of secondary water meters to track and conserve every drop.

Expanding voluntary water leasing to keep water in the lake.

Passing timely, commonsense legislation to restore the ecosystem.

More than 288,000 acre-feet of water are now dedicated to the lake that weren’t there just three years ago.

The Path Forward

Gov. Cox emphasized that restoring the Great Salt Lake is a generational commitment, not a one-year fix.

“This work is about the next century, not just the next decade,” Gov. Cox said. “When the world comes to Utah in 2034, they will see more than healthy lake levels. They will see proof that when Utahns unite around a challenge, there is nothing we cannot do.”

With today’s commitments and the charter in place, Utah is doubling down on its promise: the Great Salt Lake will not fail.

Event Signatories

The Great Salt Lake 2034 Charter was signed by Gov. Cox; Speaker Mike Schultz; Senate President Stuart Adams; U.S. Congressman Blake Moore; Joel Ferry, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources; Gail Miller, Owner of Larry H. Miller Company; Greg Miller, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Larry H. Miller Company; Scott Anderson, Non-Executive Chairman of Zions Bank; Derek Miller, President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber; Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner; Josh Romney, President of The Romney Group; Jeff McCreary, Director Of Operations at Ducks Unlimited; Lisa Eccles, President and COO of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation; and other leaders across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited is the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.

About Great Salt Lake Rising

Great Salt Lake Rising is a philanthropic effort to raise awareness and funding to benefit the Great Salt Lake. The organization’s board members include Josh Romney, Joel Ferry, Brian Steed, Sheri Dew, Crystal Maggelett, Greg Miller, Mark Burnett, Clark Ivory, Lisa Eccles, and Tim Hawkes.

Photos of the roundtable and a PDF of the GSL2034 Charter are available here.