From Solar to Regional Market Player: Atlas Positioned as One of the Largest IPPs in Brazil Through GIP’s Acquisition

BRAZIL, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a clean energy solutions provider for large energy consumers, announced today that its sponsor, Global Infrastructure Partners and its related funds (GIP), have formed a joint venture with Vale S.A., through the acquisition of a combined 70% stake in Aliança Geração de Energia S.A.Already recognized as the largest solar generator in the country, GIP and Atlas now leverage a combined generation capacity as power generators in Brazil, through this partnership with Vale.“This development strengthens Atlas’ role as one of Latin America’s leading clean energy companies, via the strategic investment from our sponsors,” said Carlos Barrera, Atlas’ CEO. “By combining our solar leadership with the ability to leverage a broader, more diversified portfolio of technologies, we are able to translate this scale directly into more reliable, competitive, and tailored solutions for our clients while continuing to accelerate the energy transition in the region.”With approximately 5 GW of combined capacity in a high-quality, diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, and hydro, the group strengthens its position in Brazil, capable of offering a broader set of technologies and delivering more reliable and competitive solutions to meet the growing and complex needs of clients. This scale, paired with the company’s proven solar leadership, underscores the group’s commitment to putting new energy solutions into action — turning vision into tangible projects that deliver real value for clients and help accelerate solutions for Brazil’s energy needs.Beyond this, Atlas is already a regional pioneer in battery energy storage systems (BESS). This expertise gives the company a first-mover advantage to implement BESS in Brazil as soon as regulatory conditions enable large-scale deployment, further future-proofing the platform and ensuring readiness to meet client needs.The transaction further reinforces the group’s financial and strategic positioning with a stronger platform and a robust pipeline of projects, with companies well-positioned to drive innovation.“This partnership will enable us to accelerate Vale’s decarbonization plans in a more capital-efficient way. This platform will provide us with competitive renewable solutions in our journey to a future with a lower carbon footprint”, said Marcelo Bacci, CFO of Vale.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW. The company has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. It is formed by an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, and it has the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Latin America.The company’s strategy is focused on helping large companies make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects and its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.For more details, visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com

