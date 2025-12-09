ArcelorMittal and Atlas Renewable Energy complete construction of a solar plant in Minas Gerais, Brazil

The Luiz Carlos Solar Park

The Luiz Carlos Solar Plant, located in Paracatu, Minas Gerais, received investments of R$895 million.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArcelorMittal and Atlas Renewable Energy have completed part B of the Luiz Carlos Solar Park, 90 days ahead of schedule. The photovoltaic facility, located in Paracatu in northwestern Minas Gerais, is the steel producer’s first solar plant in Brazil. It has an installed capacity of 315 MWp and is expected to generate an average of 74 MW annually. As of December 2025, the park will become fully owned by ArcelorMittal Brasil.The R$ 895 million investment supports ArcelorMittal’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in renewable electricity for its industrial operations. “All of the energy generated by the plant will supply our own facilities. This is another important step in diversifying our energy matrix, reducing operating costs, and strengthening our competitiveness,” says Everton Negresiolo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Long Steel LATAM.The project also includes the installation of a 65-km transmission line with a voltage level of 500 kV, connecting to the National Interconnected System (SIN). It further comprises a step-up substation and a connection point at the Paracatu 4 substation.BOT ModelThe contract signed between ArcelorMittal and Atlas follows the BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) model, in which a joint venture is formed during construction and, after commercial operation begins, all capital will be acquired by ArcelorMittal."The partnership with ArcelorMittal highlights Atlas’ ability to deeply understand client needs and design customized clean energy solutions that meet those needs while ensuring on-time delivery,” shared Fabio Bortoluzo, Brazil Country Manager for Atlas Renewable Energy. “It is critical that the government and energy industry can work effectively to resolve curtailments to ensure that investment these kinds of successful projects and partnerships can continue in Brazil.”TechnologyThe project includes 516,000 bifacial solar modules and advanced tracker technology. Luiz Carlos is also the first Atlas solar park to fully adopt Trunk Cable technology, a pre-assembled cabling system that replaces manual installation of individual cables. This solution speeds up assembly, increases connection reliability, enhances safety, and ensures more organized and efficient wiring.Renewable Energy and Energy EfficiencyThe Luiz Carlos Solar Park is part of ArcelorMittal’s R$ 5.8 billion investment plans in renewable energy, which also includes a hybrid wind–solar park in Bahia, strengthening its self-generation and decarbonization efforts.ArcelorMittal Brasil’s goal is to reach 100% renewable sources for its electricity consumption by 2030. The company closed 2024 with 61% of its energy coming from self-generation and 39% purchased from suppliers with clean and renewable energy portfolios.The company has also been expanding energy efficiency across its Brazilian facilities. Its industrial plants have heat recovery systems and/or reuse gases from production processes. The Tubarão (Serra-ES) and Pecém (CE) plants are self-sufficient in electricity, helping reduce demand on the national power grid.About ArcelorMittalThe largest steel producer in Brazil and a global market leader, the ArcelorMittal Group has around 125,000 employees worldwide, including 20,000 in Brazil, and serves customers in 129 countries with the purpose of creating smarter steels for people and the planet.The company has industrial units in eight Brazilian states (MG, ES, RJ, SC, CE, BA, SP, and MS), as well as the country’s largest distribution network. It was the first company in the Americas to earn Responsible Steel certification, one of the world’s most respected ESG accreditations.Its Brazilian operations have an annual production capacity of 15.5 million tons of crude steel and 5.1 million tons of iron ore, serving sectors such as automotive, appliances, construction, oil and gas, machinery, and equipment. The company also operates in energy generation for self-consumption, renewable bio-reducer production (charcoal from eucalyptus forests), and information technology.Press InformationCarolina JardimFernanda GuelberGeneral Management of Brand, Corporate Communications, and Institutional RelationsInPress Porter NovelliRaquel Massote - +55 31 99956-1809João Palmer - +55 21 99340-1427Leonardo Campos - +55 31 98441-7473About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a renewable power generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW. Since its founding in 2017, the company has specialized in developing, financing, building, and operating renewable energy projects. Its experienced team has extensive expertise in global energy markets and renewable technologies and holds the longest track record in the Latin American renewable energy industry.The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporations transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating utility-scale projects, as well as for its strong, long-standing ESG and sustainable development performance.For more information, visit: https://atlasrenewableenergy.com/ Press InformationRPMA Comunicaçãoatlasrenewableenergy@rpmacomunicacao.com.br

