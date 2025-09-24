dCrops Partners with Splinterlands and SPS DAO to Strengthen Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

dCrops joins Splinterlands and SPS DAO as the first Founding Member of the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, supporting players across Web3 gaming.

Splintershards (SPS:$SPS)

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Welcomes dCrops as First Founding Member and Community AllyThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund ( CGRF ), an initiative by Splinterlands and the SPS DAO ($SPS), today announced its first official partner, welcoming the veteran Web3 farming simulation game dCrops as a Founding Member and Community Ally. This partnership marks a significant step in the fund's mission to support players impacted by failed blockchain gaming projects.Launched in August 2025 with an initial commitment exceeding $500,000, the CGRF was created to restore faith in the GameFi ecosystem by providing relief and new opportunities for players left behind by defunct games. The addition of dCrops, a respected project with over four years of continuous operation, strengthens the fund's foundation and expands its community-driven approach."We're thrilled to have dCrops as our first Founding Member and Community Ally," said Clayboyn, SPS DAO Manager. "dCrops is a veteran project in Web3 and understands the complexity of today's environment. They jumped at the opportunity to support the crypto gaming space by becoming a founding member of the CGRF."dCrops is a Web3 farming simulation game built on the Hive blockchain where players manage virtual farms, craft artisan goods, and cook delicious recipes. To get started, players need a Hive account and the Hive Keychain browser extension, making it a natural fit within the broader ecosystem."Having built and nurtured the dCrops community for over four years on the Hive blockchain, we've seen firsthand the passion and dedication of Web3 players," said scriptkitty, Project Manager for dCrops. "The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund's mission to support players and rebuild trust is something we deeply believe in. We are proud to stand with Splinterlands as a Founding Member and Community Ally to help create a more stable and supportive ecosystem for everyone."Restoring Trust and Opportunity in Web3 GamingThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is a structured and transparent program designed to deliver meaningful relief to affected players. It offers a stable on-ramp into established ecosystems, providing both financial value and renewed gameplay opportunities. This initiative is more than just financial relief—it’s about community restoration and setting a higher standard for the future of Crypto Gaming.About dCropsdCrops is a Web3 farming simulation game that has been running for over four years on the Hive blockchain. Players can buy land, plant seeds, harvest crops, and craft a wide variety of items to build their agricultural empire. It emphasizes strategy, resource management, and active community participation.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a trailblazing blockchain game launched in 2018. Known for its strategic gameplay, decentralized ownership, and active community, it remains one of the most-played Web3 games in the world with over 4 billion matches played. The game is governed by the SPS DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to long-term, community-driven development.Media ContactDave McCoyEmail: cgrf@splinterlands.comDisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Splinterlands and Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information, visit splinterlands.com/cgrf

