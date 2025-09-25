Auction Secrets Revealed: How to Buy Foreclosed Homes at Rock-Bottom Prices in 2025

Foreclosure.com, the nation’s largest distressed property listing provider, continues its nationwide expert series with a timely new release.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Tim Jones, National Affiliate Manager at Foreclosure.com, the interview features Ashley Pickens, a Memphis-based broker, licensed auctioneer, and multi-million-dollar real estate producer. Together, they unpack what buyers need to know to navigate foreclosure auctions in today’s market.

Ashley, who has nearly 20 years of experience in real estate, explains how auctions work, why they’re rising in 2025, and the biggest mistakes first-time buyers make. She also offers practical tips on preparation, budgeting, and due diligence, all designed to help homebuyers and investors find opportunities before properties hit the open market.

“Foreclosure auctions can be intimidating, but with preparation and the right resources, they present some of the best opportunities out there,” said Pickens. “I use Foreclosure.com every day to track properties before they go to auction - and that makes all the difference.”

From understanding where auctions are posted to avoiding hidden costs, such as back taxes and liens, the conversation provides a roadmap for buyers who want to compete with seasoned investors. The interview also explores the differences between in-person and online auctions, the process of financing, and why distressed properties can be a powerful tool for building wealth in a challenging housing market.

Auction Secrets: How to Buy Foreclosed Homes at Rock-Bottom Prices in 2025” is available now on the Foreclosure.com website, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/foreclosure-auction-tips-2025/

Foreclosure.com is the largest and most up-to-date provider of distressed property listings in the U.S., with over 1.2 million foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, auction, bankruptcy, tax lien, and REO listings updated twice daily. For over 20 years, Foreclosure.com has helped investors, homebuyers, and real estate professionals find opportunities across the nation.

Foreclosure.com stands as the premier resource for distressed homes for sale in the United States, offering a vast repository of property listings encompassing foreclosures, preforeclosures, bankruptcies, tax liens, and other distressed assets. Our commitment is to deliver the most up-to-date and comprehensive foreclosure property listings in a user-friendly, easily accessible format. Our listing data undergoes continuous updates 24/7, seven days a week. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of delivering the freshest home listings because, in the world of distressed property acquisitions, timing and accuracy are paramount. In today’s competitive foreclosure real estate market, you no longer need to scour newspapers for filings or sift through courthouse records to capitalize on real estate bargains. At Foreclosure.com, you can effortlessly access these opportunities with a simple click.

Auction Secrets Revealed: How to Buy Foreclosed Homes at Rock-Bottom Prices in 2025
