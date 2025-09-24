DonutNV Brings Sweet Excitement to Wasatch, Utah with New Franchisee Matt Johnson

DonutNV of Wasatch, Utah is ready to serve up sweets and smiles! Matt Johnson shares his excitement as he launches his new DonutNV franchise!

When you come to my trailer, I want you to have fun and eat as many yummy donuts as you can!” — Matt Johnson

WASATCH, UT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Davis and Weber counties, because DonutNV is rolling into town with a burst of flavor and fun! Matt Johnson, a passionate new franchisee and first-time business owner, is thrilled to launch his DonutNV mobile donut trailer, bringing freshly made mini donuts and refreshing lemonades to the heart of the Wasatch Front. With a love for donuts and a vision to create unforgettable experiences, Matt is ready to sprinkle joy across the community!Matt was drawn to DonutNV’s vibrant energy and party-ready vibe. “I love donuts—maybe a little too much!” Matt laughs. “The colors on the trailer, the endless topping options, everything about DonutNV screams fun and party!” This enthusiasm, paired with his desire to break free from working for others, led him to seize the opportunity to join the DonutNV family. Now, he’s hitting the ground running, eager to build a thriving business in Davis and Weber counties.With a mission to grow his business, strengthen family bonds, and delight the community, Matt has big plans. “My goal is to grow DonutNV big enough that my wife can retire from her job and join me running trailers,” he shares. For his family, Matt hopes to instill a strong work ethic in his kids while keeping the fun alive, believing that working together will bring them closer as a tight-knit unit. For the community, he’s all about creating a fun, entertaining experience. “I want people to see the DonutNV trailer and chase it down for delicious donuts and lemonades!”As a first-time business owner, Matt is most excited about the chance to experiment and find what works best for his area. Inspired by Mark Twain’s quote, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started,” he’s diving in headfirst. Initially hesitant about sales due to his self-described reserved nature, Matt was pleasantly surprised to find that connecting with people about events was easier than expected. “It’s just about being real with people,” he says, already mastering the art of building relationships.DonutNV’s menu is a crowd-pleaser, and Matt’s personal favorites are the Strawberry Shortcake donut and the classic original lemonade. He’s gearing up to bring these treats to corporate events, community celebrations, and everything in between, with a special focus on making every visit to his trailer a memorable party. “When you come to my trailer, I want you to have fun and eat as many yummy donuts as you can!”Matt’s goals are ambitious yet clear: within the first 12 months, he aims to add a second trailer, covering more territory and serving up sweets at additional locations and events. Looking ahead 3 to 5 years, he envisions a flourishing business that allows his wife to join him full-time. With his infectious enthusiasm and commitment to creating joyful experiences, Matt Johnson and DonutNV are set to become a beloved staple in Wasatch.Join Matt and the DonutNV team as they roll out the sweetness! Follow DonutNV of Wasatch, Utah for your next event and indulge in a fun-filled donut experience that’s sure to leave you smiling! For more information or to book DonutNV for your event, Book a Truck at DonutNV.com About DonutNVDonutNV is a mobile donut and lemonade franchise dedicated to delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts and refreshing beverages with a side of fun. Known for its colorful trailers and customizable treats, DonutNV brings the party to events nationwide.

