Newsmatics Brings AI-Powered News Platforms to Czech Republic’s AI Festival for Everyone

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence has become woven into everyday activities at home and at work, and it plays a growing role across institutions from health care and education to media, robotics and cybersecurity.On Sept. 20, Newsmatics , an AI-powered news intelligence company with offices in Prague and the United States, was among more than 20 companies in the Czech Republic demonstrating how they are putting AI into practice.At the AI Festival for Everyone, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Newsmatics executives and staff showcased its suite of AI-driven tools and platforms, including its flagship product, EIN Presswire , the world’s leading press release distribution service.Attendees witnessed how EIN Presswire’s AI press release generator helps customers draft releases quickly and effectively, while continuing to elevate news delivery for clients worldwide. The platform not only drives placement across traditional media outlets but also boosts visibility on AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini.Alongside company exhibits, the program featured university showcases, startup demos, a robotic dog that fascinated children, and an automated 24/7 store, highlighting how AI is shaping industries and everyday life.Newsmatics also introduced its other innovative platforms built for the evolving news industry. These included Perspectify , a digital tool that helps audiences see media bias and narrative trends by analyzing hundreds of millions of news articles from diverse sources; Affinity Group Publishing , a global network of more than 3,900 publications where clients’ press releases appear; and Newsmatics Data Studio, an upcoming suite of AI-powered tools designed to automatically generate, analyze, fine-tune, and translate texts.Company representatives also presented these tools to Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Lukáš Vlček and Deputy Minister Jan Kavalírek, the government’s special envoy for AI, during their visit to the Newsmatics booth.“We were especially pleased that the visitors already had some knowledge of machine learning and AI, and they asked very good questions about our online products. The best moments came when they suggested improvements that we had already begun preparing,” said Jakub Leps, general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences.The event drew a large crowd of families, children and visitors from across Central Europe and beyond, all eager to explore AI-driven activities. Attendees interacted with dozens of exhibitors, including leaders in media, health care, robotics and cybersecurity.“We connect the world of experts, the general public and companies,” Kavalírek said in a written statement . “The unique AI Festival for Everyone is an opportunity to introduce new technologies to people in a playful and understandable way. I believe that visitors will take away not only an experience, but also inspiration on how they can use artificial intelligence themselves.”The festival, held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade headquarters in Prague, was organized in cooperation with prg.AI and ČAUI. Click here for more information about Newsmatics’ variety of platforms.

