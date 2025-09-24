Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Commends Law Enforcement Response to Deadly Dallas ICE Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic shooting at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, and offers profound gratitude to the dedicated law enforcement personnel whose rapid, coordinated response likely prevented even greater loss of life.While the full facts are still emerging, preliminary reports indicate multiple injuries resulting from a sniper attack targeting the ICE facility in Dallas. The shooter reportedly died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no ICE agents were reported among the deceased.FLEOA stands in full support of our members and all law enforcement partners who acted decisively under fire. Their courage, training, and professionalism exemplify the highest standards in federal law enforcement. We applaud their swift action and their unwavering commitment to protecting lives caught in the crossfire.“This cowardly attack is a stark reminder of the dangers our federal officers face every day,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “FLEOA stands with the ICE agents and their families during this difficult time, and we call on leaders at every level to ensure that those who protect our communities have the resources, protection, and support they need.”This tragic event reminds us of the profound risks faced daily by ICE law enforcement officers and other federal agents. No category of public safety personnel should operate under such threat without strong support, resources, intelligence, and coordination with local and federal partners.FLEOA offers its full support to all agencies and personnel involved in the response, and to the families of victims. We echo calls for calm in condemning violence against law enforcement. This assault is an assault on our nation’s very commitment to preserving the rule of law and public safety.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.