Methamphetamine Dealer On State Probation Is Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Drug And Gun Offenses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mark Robert Eury, 54, of Catawba, N.C., was sentenced today to 11 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine and illegal gun possession, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to filed documents and the court hearing, in April 2021, Eury was convicted of Attempted Trafficking Methamphetamine in North Carolina and was sentenced to prison. After serving a prison term, Eury was released on state probation. Court records show that, on March 12, 2023, members of North Carolina Probation and Parole, with the assistance of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of the defendant’s premises. During the search, they found over one and a half kilograms of methamphetamine and over 47 grams of cocaine. They also found a loaded Taurus, .38 caliber pistol, ammunition, more than $2,100 in U.S. currency, multiple sets of scales, and other drug paraphernalia. Eury was still on probation at the time.

On March 12, 2025, Eury pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by felon. He remains in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney Ferguson thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and the Division of Community Supervision of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, for their work on the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte handled the prosecution.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).