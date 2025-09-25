Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) Welcomes Teri Reinhartsen, RN, MS, CPHRM, to its Team of Healthcare Experts

Teri Reinhartsen has joined C&A's regulatory consulting team, bringing her depth of knowledge in patient safety, risk management, and regulatory compliance

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&A is very pleased to announce that Teri Reinhartsen, RN, MS, CPHRM, has joined its consulting team. Teri Reinhartsen is an Associate Consultant with Courtemanche & Associates with 30 years of clinical and leadership experience working in varying healthcare positions from the bedside to the boardroom. With more than 30 years of clinical and leadership experience working in varying healthcare facilities, Teri has held a variety of senior-level positions in patient safety, risk management, and regulatory compliance These experiences provided her with a wealth of knowledge in Quality, Patient Safety and Accreditation, Regulatory Compliance, Root Cause Analysis, and High Reliability Concepts. Teri has been the lead on The Joint Commission (TJC) and DNV mock surveys and has conducted educational programs in her areas of expertise. She has also participated in and assisted in DOH/CMS investigations. Clinically, Teri has expertise in the perioperative area.In this role, she is responsible for assessing healthcare organizations’ readiness for licensing, accreditation, and regulatory compliance, and is trained in the survey process, auditing approach, and survey outcome determination utilized by The Joint Commission, DNV, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and other regulatory agencies and accrediting organizations. She assists organizations with post-survey activities, education, patient safety strategies, and quality improvement initiatives. She has experience in various health care settings, including acute care, behavioral health, and ambulatory care settings.Teri will also assist the team in developing client resources, including Tools for the Accreditation Resource Companion (ARC), Blog articles for the C&A monthly newsletter, and Spotlight observations from the field.About the Company: Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance. He has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to its clientele, providing timely guidance on regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.

