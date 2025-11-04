O3 Solutions Reports Record Quarter Marked by Global Growth and Industry Expansion

Company secures over 20 new projects and sees rapid growth across EMEA and LATAM regions

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O3 Solutions announced a record quarter marked by significant global expansion and a growing client portfolio. The company secured over 20 new projects this quarter, underscoring rising demand for its project management, AWP and digital transformation solutions The quarter’s performance reflects O3 Solutions’ strong momentum across multiple industries, including mining, data centers, and oil & gas. The company has experienced substantial growth throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, expanding its footprint in key markets that are investing heavily in large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.This continued growth aligns with O3 Solutions’ mission to help organizations modernize their project delivery processes. By providing technology that supports collaboration, transparency, and performance improvement across the project lifecycle, the company continues to strengthen relationships with existing clients while attracting new partners globally.O3 Solutions’ record quarter highlights the ongoing evolution of project management technology and the increasing recognition of its value across sectors that require efficiency, safety, and scalability. The company remains focused on advancing its platform and supporting organizations as they adapt to new challenges and opportunities in complex project environments.“As capital projects grow more complex and global in scope, organizations everywhere are realizing that traditional tools can’t keep pace,” said Josh Girvin, CEO of O3 Solutions. “Our continued growth across EMEA and LATAM demonstrates how universal the challenges of project delivery are and how powerful the right technology can be in solving them. O3 is proud to help clients transform the way projects are planned, managed, and delivered worldwide.”With strong performance in both traditional and emerging markets, O3 Solutions is positioned for continued growth through the remainder of the year, reinforcing its role as a key technology partner in capital project delivery worldwide.About O3 Solutions:O3 Solutions is a leading digital project management software provider for capital projects. Founded to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges–manual workflows, lack of visibility, and poor standardization–O3 delivers a modern SaaS platform built around Advanced Work Packaging, Agile, and Lean principles. With 500+ projects and 20,000+ users, O3 helps organizations transform how they plan and execute work, from early planning to commissioning. Fully cloud-based, configurable, and secure, O3 empowers teams to collaborate efficiently and deliver projects on time, on budget, and confidently.

