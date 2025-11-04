Brilliant Epoxy Floors Completes High-Performance Kitchen Flooring for Din Tai Fung’s First Arizona Location

Renowned Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung chose Brilliant Epoxy Floors to deliver a flooring system that matches its reputation for excellence

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Epoxy Floors is proud to announce the completion of a 5,640-square-foot commercial kitchen flooring system for Din Tai Fung’s first-ever Arizona location, opening soon at Scottsdale Fashion Square.The internationally acclaimed Taiwanese restaurant—renowned for its hand-crafted soup dumplings and world-class dining experience—entrusted Brilliant Epoxy Floors to deliver a flooring system that matches its high standards for cleanliness, durability, and performance.Working in partnership with PWI Construction, Brilliant Epoxy Floors installed a comprehensive waterproofing and urethane cement system designed to withstand the intense thermal, moisture, and chemical demands of a busy restaurant environment. The waterproofing layer featured Dex-O-Tex Neobond FRM, a fracture-resistant composite membrane that provides monolithic, positive-side waterproofing and crack isolation beneath the finished surface.Above the waterproofing assembly, Brilliant Epoxy Floors applied Sherwin-Williams Poly-Crete™ SLB, a 100% solids, urethane self-leveling system broadcast with sand aggregate for a durable, slip-resistant finish. This system is engineered to resist thermal shock and heavy impact while also functioning as a moisture-mitigating layer, often eliminating the need for a primer. Poly-Crete topcoat options offer enhanced chemical and abrasion resistance, ensuring a long-lasting finish that performs in the most demanding culinary settings.Now celebrating 31 years in business, Brilliant Epoxy Floors continues to lead the industry in high-performance resinous flooring solutions for the hospitality, industrial, and marine markets. From restaurants and food processing facilities to aircraft hangars and marinas, the company is known for its craftsmanship, innovation, and commitment to quality.“Din Tai Fung represents precision and excellence in every detail — values that define our work at Brilliant Epoxy Floors,” said Erik Nagli, President of Brilliant Epoxy Floors. “Our team was honored to deliver a flooring system that looks exceptional and performs flawlessly in one of the most demanding kitchen environments anywhere.”This project marks another milestone in Brilliant Epoxy Floors’ three-decade legacy of delivering durable, innovative, and beautiful flooring systems for elite brands across the Southwest and beyond.About Brilliant Epoxy Floors:Brilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience, the company specializes in high-performance resinous flooring systems that are designed for durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. All work is completed in-house by professionally trained technicians.

