Sayers Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies Sayers’ Internal Controls and Processes

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sayers , a trusted IT services provider, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Sayers is strongly committed to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that it has the necessary internal controls and processes in place.A SOC 2 audit provides independent, third-party validation that a service organization’s information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization’s non-financial reporting controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Sayers’ controls to meet the standards for these criteria."Because information security is integral to everything we do at Sayers, our SOC 2 Type II audit verification from KirkpatrickPrice provides an extra layer of confidence as we deliver trusted, customized IT and cybersecurity solutions to our clients” – Chris Callhan, CEO at Sayers.“The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria,” said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. “Sayers delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Sayers' controls.”About SayersSayers is a trusted IT services provider that delivers innovative solutions to empower businesses. It was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer Gale Sayers. The company prides itself on providing customized Cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to solve modern business leaders' challenges. Sayer’s mission is to foster collaboration, innovation, and dedication to the success of its clients, team members, and technology partners. Focusing on cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, Sayers drives digital transformation through strategic partnerships and exceptional support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.