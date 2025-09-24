Brett James' Last Interview Released

Brett James Now Hear This Entertainment podcast logo

GRAMMY winner reflects on life and legacy in a conversation recorded days before the crash

Having just gone through a significant loss in my immediate family four weeks ago, this made even more of an impact.” — Bruce Wawrzyniak

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final interview done by the late Brett James was released this morning. Recorded exactly one week before the tragic plane crash last Thursday that took the 57-year-old GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, guitar player, producer, and publisher, the conversation is the latest episode (number 606) of the weekly “Now Hear This Entertainment” podcast.Calling in that day from Nashville, James had a wide-ranging conversation with show host and Recording Academy Member Bruce Wawrzyniak in a full-length feature interview that nicely summarizes his highs and lows, the current artist project he was working on for himself, the story behind the Carrie Underwood hit “Jesus Take the Wheel,” the shift in mindset for James when he became a father, and a highly entertaining story about Kenny Chesney, who he tells Wawrzyniak is, “one of my dear friends and one of my favorite artists on planet earth.”James is also heard talking about the songwriters festival he was looking forward to going to perform at in November at the fabled FloraBama, which he tells Wawrzyniak is, “such a special place to me.”There’s even a hilarious story that James recounts that involved Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler coming to the barn where James had a studio and making an entrance like only Steven Tyler could.James also reveals his “favorite thing about being a songwriter in Nashville for 30-plus years.” He also tells Wawrzyniak about, “Probably the most fun I've ever had writing music. Period.”Further adding to the emotion surrounding this is Wawrzyniak having written to subscribers in his weekly e-newsletter this morning, “Having just gone through a significant loss in my immediate family four weeks ago, this made even more of an impact.”The interview can be heard in its entirety at https://www.now-hear-this.net/content/nhte-606-brett-james or via the links there (logos for) (above James’ picture) for Apple Podcasts Spotify , Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, SoundCloud, Pandora, and SiriusXM. You can also just search for “Now Hear This Entertainment” almost anywhere you listen to podcasts. The show has gotten listeners from 166 countries around the world and is one of the top two percent most popular shows out of more than 3.6 million podcasts globally. A new episode has been delivered on-time, every week since the show started in February 2014.

