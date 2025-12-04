Former MLB Pitcher’s Debut Memoir, An Inspirational David and Goliath Story, Ranks As An Amazon #1 New Release

The cover of DeWayne Mason's book Baseball's Greatest Miracle DeWayne Mason

DeWayne Mason’s Book Celebrates Championship’s 50th Anniversary

My goal was to create the best-written book possible and to accurately represent those individuals.” — DeWayne Mason

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing praise from a former Major League Baseball manager and player, DeWayne Mason’s first book is now available, having already achieved #1 New Release status on Amazon. Baseball’s Greatest Miracle: The Inspirational Story of My High School Hero, Thirteen Gritty Players, and Our Historic Comeback Season recounts the author’s five years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, as well as helping coach the Central Methodist College Eagles, a longtime cellar-dwelling squad, to an astounding league tournament championship over William Jewell, a national powerhouse.Art Howe–who forged a ten-year playing career and then managed the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, and New York Mets–said of the story, “I’ve never heard of a more unlikely upset. A must read.”“Writing this book brought back memories that felt like yesterday,” Mason said. “It was great to be back in touch with so many former pro teammates and managers, plus Central’s former head coach, Steve Phipps, and the living ten players from that 1975 team. My goal was to create the best-written book possible and to accurately represent those individuals. Especially Phipps, since he helped me a lot with this book, which is fitting since he was so inspirational at different points in my life, as the book reveals.”Baseball’s Greatest Miracle includes stories of Mason having as much interest in basketball as he did in baseball, the time he spent toiling in the minor leagues, a career highlight pitching three shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals, and the David-and-Goliath story of Central Methodist defeating William Jewell, with Mason coaching first base.The late Larry Holley, an NAIA Hall of Fame basketball coach who worked at both Central and Jewell, said, “Central’s upset of Jewell is hardball’s Hoosiers.”Mason spent eight years researching and writing the book, including going to great lengths to uncover, on his own and from other experts, a more improbable baseball upset at any level. Nothing matched what the cellar-dwelling Eagles pulled off for their trophy.In this hybrid memoir and creative nonfiction work, a tribute to Phipps, an inspiring role model and four-sport high school letterman, Mason shares an uplifting story about friendship, redemption, and a misfit team that transformed their dreams, dedication, and perseverance into an unbelievable achievement. An achievement that instilled lifelong lessons. An achievement that changed lives.The book is available in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle format

