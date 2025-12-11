Kaitlyn Croker Releases Sincere Version Of ‘O Holy Night’

O Holy Night cover art Kaitlyn Croker performing live

Nashville Recording Artist to Release Video as Well for Christmas Standard

I have been so blessed in my music pursuits, and my release of O Holy Night is just one way I can publicly demonstrate my thanks for all that I have been given.” — Kaitlyn Croker

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Available starting today is recording artist Kaitlyn Croker’s rendition of the holiday classic “O Holy Night.” The song is now available on Apple Music Spotify , and other music streaming platforms and was recorded in Music City and produced by Jimmy Nichols.“If there was one Christmas song I was going to record, it was going to be O Holy Night, hands down,” Croker said. “The message of it is everything I want people to be reminded of during this most special time of year. I can’t think of a song that better encapsulates what this holiday is all about.”Croker revealed that a video has been shot for her performance of the song and is in the queue for release on her official YouTube channel.“I have been so blessed in my music pursuits, and my release of O Holy Night is just one way I can publicly demonstrate my thanks for all that I have been given,” Croker added.She also expressed sincere gratitude to Nichols, who has worked with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Faith Hill, among others.The release of “O Holy Night” caps off a 2025 that has seen Croker land on the Music Row Charts, with her single, “Trouble I Chase,” having spent eight consecutive weeks there. This calendar year also saw her do a CMA Fest meet-and-greet for the second year in a row. In addition to countless shows in Nashville, she also performed at the Key West Songwriters Festival, the Lake Martin (Alabama) Songwriters Festival, and the Pensacola Beach (Florida) Songwriters Festival. The singer, songwriter, guitar player also performed in Georgia, Maryland, and Texas.Tomorrow morning Croker will perform on “Great Day Live” on the CBS-TV affiliate in Tampa Bay and she is looking ahead to next month when she will perform as part of Project K-9 Hero’s 5th Annual Performers for Paws, taking place at The Nashville Palace.Find more information at www.KaitlynCroker.com , including links to her music on Apple Music and Spotify as well as links for her various social media channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.